Mel B receives MBE - and Victoria Beckham supports her in sweetest way The star was appointed an MBE for her services to charitable causes

Former Spice Girls star Mel B looked radiant in red as she received her royal honours at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday - and her outfit bore a subtle tribute to her former pop career.

The 46-year-old songstress was appointed an MBE by Prince William for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. Looking smart and sophisticated, Mel B rocked a stunning red dress designed by her bandmate and close friend, Victoria Beckham, who had the sweetest reaction to her friend's exciting achievement.

Mel's figure-hugging dress featured capped sleeves, an elegant midi length and daring peep-hole neckline. The star accessorised with a striking feathered fascinator, adding a pair of sleek white heels to complete her look.

Mel B received her MBE alongside her mum Andrea

Speaking to The Sun prior to receiving the honour, Mel said: "I thought about all the women I've met over the past few years who have been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering.

"This, for me, was all about them. It still is," she continued.

"Receiving that letter telling me about the MBE... it was the first time I thought that I'd done something. Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown - this working-class, mixed-race kid from Leeds who has always done her own thing, regardless.

"That made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all women who've been through similar experiences and of all the people who have helped me along this path."

The Spice Girls star recently opened up about her own domestic abuse

Victoria was the proudest friend, taking to Instagram to share a heartfelt message dedicated to Mel B. "I'm so proud of @officialmelb receiving her well deserved MBE," she wrote.

"A true role model, it was such an honour to dress you and your mum. "Mel is wearing the Fitted T-shirt dress in Tomato Red, an iconic VB silhouette and colour. Her mum, Andrea, wears a VB T-shirt dress with subtle off-white check motif."

