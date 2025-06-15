Julia Roberts talks 'joy' of life with husband Danny Moder and kids as she shares new photo

Julia Roberts is glad to go through life — and parenting — with Danny Moder by her side.

In honor of Father's Day in the US this Sunday, June 15, the Pretty Woman actress shared an adoring tribute to her husband of over 20 years.

She and the cinematographer, who met on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican, have been married since 2002, and share three kids, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and son Henry, who will celebrate his milestone 18th birthday on June 18.

© Instagram Julia honored Danny on Father's Day

To commemorate Father's Day, Julia, an infrequent poster on social media, took to Instagram and shared an adventure-filled photo of Danny.

The snapshot sees him standing in the middle of a vast, arid field, wearing an orange puffer jacket, and he is holding up a curved tree branch that resembles a snake.

"Such a great joy in life to see you Fathering!" Julia wrote in her caption, adding: "Happy Father's day dearest Danny." The comments section under the post was turned off.

© Kevin Mazur The couple met in 2001

Julia, who has long kept her children largely out of the spotlight, doesn't often post on social media. Her last post, from a month ago, was announcing the passing of the family's beloved dog Myrtle, "a legend," who was around 19 years old.

Speaking with Extra in 2023 after sharing a rare photo of her eldest children — albeit as babies — in honor of their 19th birthday, she said: "It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things."

© Instagram Julia with her three kids

"I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture. It allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all," she added.

Despite her penchant for privacy, the doting mom hasn't shied away from gushing about life as a mother.

© Instagram The actress doesn't often share personal photos

During an appearance on CBS Sunday Mornings in 2022, she shared that as much as she loved being an actress, motherhood is her favorite role. "It's just never consumed me, being an actor," she confessed, adding: "It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

Asked what else in her life has been a dream come true, she shared: "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children," and maintained: "And that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."