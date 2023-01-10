Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's unique living situation with children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry The Pretty Woman star has a pretty phenomenal property portfolio

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder enjoy the most incredible home life with their three children, 15-year-old Henry and her 18-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus.

The busy actress and her filmmaker husband's family split their time between their various sprawling properties - and each one has a unique feature. Interestingly, two of their impressive homes are located only 20 minutes apart in Malibu, an exclusive area of coastline where real estate starts at the one million dollar mark. But have you seen Julia Roberts' favourite home in New Mexico? Let's take a closer look...

11 of the most stunning celebrity living rooms

The mother-of-three previously told Oprah Winfrey that she feels most herself when she escapes to her New Mexico ranch home: "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way," Julia explained.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have several sprawling properties

She continued: "You can be silly in a fun, whimsical way, but the petty, trite things that make you go, 'Oh, God, it's not the right size' or 'Why is this happening like this?' — that kind of stuff doesn't exist so much here. Everything is kind of clear."

In addition, the family have a sprawling Hawaiian holiday home, three apartments in Manhattan and a $8.3 million on a historic San Francisco property.

The family's main Malibu home is over 6,000 square feet and boasts stunning views of the ocean and a skate park.

The Pretty Woman star in her garden in Malibu during lockdown in 2020

However, true to Julia's style, there are no photos online of the property, allowing for the family to have maximum privacy.

In July 2022, Julia and Danny celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary and the Notting Hill star publicly marked the milestone with a romantic photo of herself kissing Danny, writing "can't stop kissing."

Julia and Danny married in 2002

The social media post was captioned: "TWENTY #can’tstopsmiling #can’tstopkissing."

Friends of the star were delighted to see the duo so loved up with one follower penning: "Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!" A second replied: "Can’t stop won’t stop, love you guys."

Julia shared a rare throwback snap of the family kitchen in 2022

On 28 November 2022, Julia showed fans a peek inside the family home in a throwback photo from almost two decades ago when she marked the milestone of her twins' 18th birthday. The family's modest-looking kitchen at the time featured bare bricks and terracotta tiling on the floor.

