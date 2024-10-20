Julia Roberts shares sweet detail about marriage to Danny Moder during heartfelt moment at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Julia Roberts has once again proven that she is a woman of impeccable taste, not only in music but in matters of the heart.

Over the weekend, the Pretty Woman actress took to the stage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct one of her favorite bands, the Dave Matthews Band, in a heartwarming and personal tribute.

During her speech at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Julia revealed a sweet and nostalgic detail about her long-standing marriage to husband, Danny Moder.

She reminisced about the first time they danced together nearly 25 years ago, and the special song playing in the background.

Recommended video You may also like Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

“The first time I ever danced with my husband was almost 25 years ago to a Dave Matthews Band song,” Julia shared, her voice filled with fondness. “That was a winning combination, as I have been swooning over my husband and this band ever since.”

The 56-year-old actress, who has been married to cinematographer Danny since 2002, couldn’t help but gush as she recalled the moment.

© Kevin Kane Julia Roberts speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

The crowd erupted in applause when Julia encouraged them to “clap for swooning,” capturing the emotional and light-hearted atmosphere of the evening.

The Hollywood star, looking radiant as ever, also made it clear just how much the band means to her and her family. “We’re not just fans,” she declared with pride.

© Kevin Mazur (L-R) Julia Roberts and Dave Matthews attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

“We are lifelong fans.” Julia went on to credit the band for having a significant impact on her life, adding that she was “deeply honored to be a part of heralding these men.”

Her heartfelt words were met with a standing ovation from the audience, cementing the moment as one of the night’s highlights. Julia’s connection to the Dave Matthews Band is clearly personal, and her genuine admiration for both the music and her husband was on full display.

© Jeff Kravitz Inductee Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band embraces Julia Roberts onstage

As if the emotional depth of Julia’s tribute wasn’t enough to tug at the heartstrings, the night was packed with even more heartfelt moments from the other inductees.

One of the youngest and most enthusiastic fans in attendance was viral sensation Ace Morris, a 3-year-old music lover who flew all the way from Michigan to cheer on Kool & The Gang. Decked out in a sparkly blazer, the adorable toddler sang and danced along to the group’s iconic hit “Celebration,” much to the delight of the crowd.

While the night was full of joy, it was also filled with moments of reflection and gratitude. Cher, who was also inducted, brought a dose of humor to the event when she candidly revealed that recording her hit song “Believe” was “kind of a bitch in the beginning,” causing a wave of laughter among attendees. The legendary singer was introduced by Euphoria star Zendaya, who paid tribute to Cher in a glittering outfit inspired by one of her famous Bob Mackie looks.

As the evening went on, the emotional tributes continued. Q-Tip, from A Tribe Called Quest, fought back tears as he honored his late bandmate, Phife Dawg, who passed away in 2016.

© Jeff Kravitz Julia made a sweet comment about her first dance with husband Danny Moder

The group, which has been hailed as pioneers of hip-hop, accepted the honor with Phife’s family proudly present in the audience. Comedian Dave Chappelle, who inducted the group, added his own heartfelt words, recalling how their music helped him return to the spotlight after years away from the public eye.

“Sharing that platform with me on Saturday Night Live changed my life,” Dave said, looking visibly moved as he spoke about how A Tribe Called Quest’s music had shaped his career.

Among the other stars in attendance were rock icons Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Idol, who joined forces to celebrate Foreigner’s induction into the Hall of Fame. Ozzy, who has been battling health issues in recent years, appeared onstage to accept his award from actor Jack Black. The sight of rock’s Prince of Darkness, though now more frail, still commanded respect and admiration from the audience.

Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson also paid tribute to the night’s honorees by performing a stirring rendition of Foreigner’s classic ballad “I Want to Know What Love Is,” leaving the crowd in awe.

Of course, the night would not have been complete without a moving musical performance from Dave Matthews himself.

He serenaded the audience with a special acoustic version of “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” paying tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett, who was posthumously inducted. Dave’s raw and soulful performance closed out the night in a fitting and heartfelt tribute to one of music’s greats.