July 5 happened to be a milestone night for Ozzy Osbourne, who performed his farewell show with Black Sabbath at England's Villa Park.

However, it also ended up being a milestone moment for his daughter Kelly Osbourne, who suddenly found herself on the receiving end of a surprise proposal from her boyfriend Sid Wilson.

Watch the moment the Slipknot musician got down on one knee in front of her family, and how Ozzy reacted to watching it happen live in the video below…

WATCH: Kelly Osbourne gets engaged in front of her family, dad Ozzy reacts

Kelly, 40, and Sid, 48, have been together since 2022, and are also the proud parents of a son named Sidney, who is now two years old. Kelly has been engaged twice before, the first to model Luke Worrall and the second to chef Matthew Mosshart.

The English singer and TV personality has been in the spotlight recently more so than usual as she makes more public appearances alongside her family and her now-fiancé and son.

Recently, HELLO! caught up with Kelly and spoke about the challenges of balancing her fame with scrutiny from the public, especially concerning her weight loss and pregnancy.

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Beacher's Madhouse The couple are now engaged after three years together

Of the time she was first expecting Sidney, she said: "I didn't leave the house for nine months because I didn't want what happened to Jessica Simpson to happen to me," referring to how Jessica was plagued with negative publicity surrounding her weight and body.

"I thought it was so evil. So I just hung out with my dad for nine months, and it was great. I did hide from the world because of that."

© Instagram Kelly joined the rest of her family in supporting Ozzy at his farewell concert

She relished the opportunity to spend time with her father, 76, who has Parkinson's disease, ahead of his final performance with Black Sabbath in Birmingham this weekend.

"Honestly, he was amazing. He used to say, 'You look like a house,'" she joked. "My mum had to tell him to stop saying how big I was. I was 220lbs and on my small frame, I literally couldn't walk through a doorway. I had gestational diabetes and was so over being pregnant by the time it was done."

© Getty Images Scenes from Black Sabbath's farewell show with Ozzy at Villa Park in Birmingham

"My dad is not the way he used to be, since the Parkinson's and surgeries and everything that happened," Kelly continued. "So I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He's also, like, my best friend."

She looked forward to the future as well, including getting out of her father's shadow, per se. "I've had about three offers to do a reality show based on me, which I'm seriously thinking about doing," the doting mom shared.

© Getty Images "I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can."

"I feel like I'm ready to do reality again. I know how to handle myself, I know what comes along with it and I know that the more honest you are, the less people have on you. I want to make my mark on the world. I've been Ozzy's daughter for a very long time, and now it's time for me to do what I want to do."