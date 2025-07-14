Meet tennis player Tommy Paul's fiancée Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul is an American tennis player who is currently ranked as number 16 in the world. The athlete recently got engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Paige Lorenze on Sunday, July 15.

The pair shared a joint post on social media of themselves kissing, embracing and the now-fiancée showing off her new bling at the beach. The lovely couple captioned the post: "Forever," with a white heart emoji.

Although the tennis star keeps his personal life private, given the latest wholesome news, it's time to delve into who his fiancée is.

© Instagram Paige Lorenze has been dating Tommy Paul since 2022

Who is Paige Lorenze?

Paige Lorenze is a content creator and the founder and creative director behind her brands Dairy Boy and American Charm. The companies focus on lifestyle, fashion and interior design. She graduated from the Parsons School of Design in 2021.

The influencer has a huge love for alpine ski racing and she went to the Burke Mountain Academy for it. She also really enjoys horseback riding, fishing and traveling.

© Instagram Paige often cheers Tommy on at his matches

About their relationship

The couple went public in 2022. Paige is a doting girlfriend who is often seen at Tommy's matches cheering him on. She was even featured in the Netflix documentary Break Point.

On social media, Paige posts about her support for Tommy often, calls herself a "super fan" and jokingly wrote that she was at a match "to supervise."

© Instagram Paige grew up loving horseback riding

During tennis competitions, Paige posts videos detailing a "day in the life: The Italian Open," and she often shows off her OOTDs at all the games.

Tommy has participated in photoshoots alongside Paige for her brands. In one shoot, the couple was seen enjoying a picnic at the Greenwich Polo Club and watching horse polo together.

About the bond that they share

Paige has exclusively revealed insight into the couple's bond with HELLO!. She shared: "I do love [tennis] and I am truly a fan, but I love him first. I love supporting him and what he's doing and how hard he's working. It's so inspiring to me, and I love being a part of his journey."

© Getty Images Paige is there for Tommy through all his ups and downs

The influencer explained that the emotional part of tennis is difficult and she's proud of Tommy, regardless of the final score.

Paige added: "So much about tennis is heartbreaking. Players are losing every week because there can only be one winner. You have to become comfortable with losing, because that's such a big part of the sport. Obviously, the goal is to win, but when Tommy reaches the semi-finals, even making it that far is actually a victory."

During the tough moments, Paige makes sure to be there for Tommy. She expressed: "I've been able to maintain a good relationship with everything involved in the travelling I do with him, because I'm just there to support him, no matter what the results are."