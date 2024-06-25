Tommy Paul's influencer girlfriend Paige Lorenze looks unrecognisable in throwback photos

Paige Lorenze went viral after she was seen posing with her tennis star boyfriend Tommy Paul's win at this year's Queen's Club Championships.

In a video that has been shared widely on X, the social media influencer almost stole the limelight when she was seen grabbing her beau as he posed with his trophy. Watch the clip below…

WATCH: Tommy Paul and his girlfriend Paige Lorenze go viral after his win

Here at HELLO!, we take a closer look at the 26-year-old influencer and founder of the lifestyle brand Dairy Boy prior to her fame.

Paige, who boasts 629K Instagram followers, met her sports star partner during the 2022 US Open. Throughout the first year of their relationship, the blonde beauty has joined him at tournaments around the world and continued building her personal brand.

© Getty Tommy Paul with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze after his win at the cinch Championships 2024

"I really poured my time into my business and I now have two horses, I live in a beautiful house, and I have an amazing boyfriend. I’m fulfilling all of my dreams," she told Page Six in 2023.

Paige's early years

Back in the day, Paige was a successful athlete and spent most of her childhood on the slopes while attending Burke Mountain Academy in Vermont.

She now splits her time between New York City and her home in Connecticut when she isn't with Tommy travelling the world on the ATP tour. She also launched Dairy Boy, a fashion and lifestyle website, following her success as an influencer in 2021.

"While I was living in New York, I felt like I had to change who I was to fit in with everyone else. It took a toll on my mental health, and I realised that I needed to embrace my true self," she told New Beauty about her time in New York. "As I grew and evolved in the city, I came to the realisation that it's okay to be proud of where I come from, even if it's from the middle of nowhere."

On preferring life as a small-town girl from Connecticut, she added: "I find myself feeling a lot more grounded, with a clearer mind and a clearer perspective. I am just a better version of myself when I am surrounded by nature and animals.

"I have had a really strong connection with nature ever since I was little, and it’s one of the things that has shaped me so much as a person. I am so grateful my parents allowed me this opportunity to grow up surrounded by nature, and I am definitely going to make sure my kids are raised the same way."

© Getty The couple have been together since 2022

After high school, Paige moved to New York to attend the New School and worked part-time at the now-defunct boutique LF. "Some photographers in Soho reached out and wanted to shoot my outfits," she revealed to The Cut about taking pictures of her ordinary day-to-day life.

Changing looks

The social media influencer may now rock blonde hair, but she previously sported raven-coloured hair and a red hairdo.

Previous high-profile relationships

A short while later, Paige started to gain more followers and she began dating another sportsman Kasperi Kapanen, whom she met in 2019. "And then I started dating a hockey player and he was in Toronto and he had a really gorgeous apartment," she recalled.

© Getty Paige has had many high-profile romances over the years

After they parted ways, Paige embarked on a relationship with Armie Hammer and they were together from September to December 2020. The following year, Paige was one of several women to come forward and accuse the Hollywood actor of abuse.

She has also dated country star Morgan Wallen and The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron.