Christian Bale and his wife, Sibi Blažić, stepped out for a rare date night this week, and it's wonderful to see the pair who have been together for more than 20 years still so in love.

The Batman actor, 51, brought along his long-time love and their 11-year-old son, Joseph, to a fashion event in Rome.

Looking appropriately stylish at the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in the Italian capital, the pair, who are also parents to Emmeline, 20, a fashion model who goes by Luka, walked hand in hand with their son by their side as they strolled into the venue.

© GC Images Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic arriving at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show at Foro Romano on July 14, 2025 in Rome, Italy

The couple are, generally, very low-key and chooses to keep their family life out of the spotlight.

Find out more about their love story below…

© GC Images The Batman actor and his wife of 25 years walked into the venue hand-in-hand with their son by their side

Who is Christian Bale's wife?

Christian Bale is an instantly recognisable face from his many impressive stints on screen in films such as cult favourite American Psycho, Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, and The Machinist.

His wife is perhaps less known in the world of showbiz, but is no stranger to that world. Sibi Blažić previously held a job working as Winona Ryder's assistant.

"It was through this job that she met Christian, as he and Winona were friends after working together in the 1990s.

© Getty Images The American Psycho actor and his wife have been married since 2000

Not only that, but Sibi has also worked as a make-up artist, a model, and a stunt woman, so she is more than used to being on film sets. In fact, she even bagged a role performing stunts in Christian Bale's film, The Dark Knight.

Discussing their time filming together, Christian told the Wall St Journal in 2014: "She was chasing me through the city in Batman. She was driving one of the cop cars. She can do 180s and stunts and all that. She terrifies me, my wife terrifies me."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Oscar-winning and his wife of 25 years are pretty low-key and mostly keep out of the spotlight. The couple are also parents to two children

How Christian Bale's wife changed his mind on "never marrying"

Before Christian and Sibi married, the American Psycho star was hellbent on "never marrying", but previously revealed that his wife changed his mind.

"I never planned to marry. Everyone was divorced in my family, so I didn't have very healthy ideas about marriage," the Oscar-winning actor told Easy Living magazine.

© Getty Images for Turner Sibi Bale has worked as a personal assistant to Wynona Ryder, a make-up artist and a stunt driver

"Then I met Sibi, and it seemed like a fantastic idea."

True to their nature, the couple swerved a big showy wedding and decided to elope in Vegas in 2000. "I suddenly found that I'd met somebody and I said, 'Screw it'.

"I'm not gonna sit here saying, 'Oh no, I'm not ready,' and regret not having done this later on and the possibility of not having this person around," he told Interview magazine in 2001.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Pale Blue Eye actor is a proud father of two

Christian Bale and Sibi's children

Five years after becoming husband and wife, Christian and Sibi welcomed their first child.

Luka has since carved out her own career in modelling and, in 2023, she walked the runway for Dolce and Gabbana with her parents watching proudly from the sidelines.

Nine years later, the couple became parents for the second time when they welcomed their son, Joseph.