Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon's final tribute to wedding day they never got to fulfil

Tributes from A-list friends, close family members, and adoring fans have been pouring in since the sad passing of Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, on 22 July.

The heavy metal singer, who passed away aged 76, sadly died just two weeks after his final farewell performance in his native Birmingham, meaning he and his devoted wife Sharon Osbourne, 72, were unable to fulfil their annual wedding tradition.

Taking to Instagram in 2023, former music manager Sharon shared a photo from her wedding day in 1982, and revealed how they mark their anniversary. "Ozzy and I were married in Maui in 1982," the former X Factor judge wrote.

© Getty Ozzy passed away earlier this week

"We vacation once a year to Maui. It holds such a special, magical place in our hearts."

In the photo, Sharon was seen wearing a boho wedding dress with a sheer panel on the chest, a high neck, and a full skirt. It was paired with an intricate lace veil. Meanwhile, the 'Paranoid' singer rocked a white suit and blonde shaggy hair.

Sharon and Ozzy's rocky romance

Having first met in 1970 when Black Sabbath considered taking Sharon's father, Don Arden, on as their manager, Sharon and Ozzy officially got together in 1979 when she became his manager.

© Dave Hogan Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon wed in 1982

They were married three years later, just months after Ozzy finalised his divorce from his first wife, Thelma Riley. The couple have never denied that their relationship has had its ups and downs, with Ozzy experiencing a struggle with substance abuse.

© Dave Hogan Sharon was Ozzy's manager

In 2013, Sharon, who by this time had welcomed children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack with Ozzy, quelled rumours of a divorce.

© Getty Images The pair faced divorce rumours

In May 2016, Sharon and Ozzy briefly separated following reports of the heavy metal star's infidelity. However, by the end of June, things were back on track with their separation being written off as a "bump in the road" by the star known as 'the Prince of Darkness'.

© WireImage The pair share three children

"I forgive," Sharon insisted in an interview on The Talk. "It's going to take a long time to trust, but we've been together 36 years, 34 of marriage…I just can't think of my life without him."

Sharon and Ozzy renew their vows

Sharon and Ozzy reaffirmed their commitment to each other in 2017 when they renewed their vows. The ceremony took place in Vegas on Mother's Day.

At the time, 'Crazy Train' singer Ozzy told HELLO!: "For me, this was actually our real wedding day. This is the one that I will remember.

© WireImage Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne renewed their vows in 2017 in Vegas

"Sharon and I have been through so much, and this honestly feels like a new beginning."

He added of his prior infidelities: "I made a huge mistake. Without Sharon, I am nothing. I love her. I can honestly say that I have never loved anybody other than my wife."

© Getty Sharon said, "We've fallen in love all over again"

Sharon also spoke candidly to HELLO! about their reunion. "It was hard to rebuild the trust, but I can't imagine my life without Ozzy", the Osbourne matriarch said. "The ceremony was just beautiful. We've fallen in love all over again".