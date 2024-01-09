Sharon Osbourne confesses she ‘can’t be bothered’ to get intimate with husband Ozzy anymore

Sharon Osbourne, at 71, shared an honest glimpse into her personal life with her husband Ozzy Osbourne, particularly regarding their intimate relationship.

The couple, married for over 40 years, has seen its share of ups and downs, including Ozzy's public battles with sex addiction and infidelity.

In a recent interview, Sharon candidly addressed the current state of their sex life. Her response when Ozzy initiates intimacy is notably lackluster: "It's like: 'Oh, do we have to? Really?'"

This admission starkly contrasts her earlier statements, revealing the changes in their relationship over time.

Only a few years ago, Sharon was more enthusiastic about their physical relationship, boasting about their frequency on The Talk.

The host Sheryl Underwood asked: “How many times a day are you and Ozzy getting it?' How many times is Ozzy walking up on you in the kitchen?'

Sharon said: “We all know we oversexed, it's not secret. He had enough for all... he liked to share.

"It used to be three times a day, but it's much less now. Let's say a couple of times a week. Which is normal in a long, long relationship."

Sharon's comments reflect a deeper understanding of the complexities of long-term relationships, particularly those like theirs that have endured public scrutiny.

Ozzy's past affairs included various liaisons, which Sharon briefly detailed: "There's nothing [Ozzy] is not addicted to," she said. "I mean, that's his personality."

Despite these challenges, the Osbournes have remained together, showcasing a resilient bond. Sharon's candid nature extends beyond their sex life, as she and Ozzy also openly discussed their views on cosmetic surgery with their daughter, Kelly.

During a podcast episode, when Kelly expressed a desire for plastic surgery, both parents were quick to advise caution.

Ozzy, reflecting on his own experiences with aging and health challenges, shared his perspective: "It goes by so quickly. And suddenly you're 75, and you say, 'How did I get here?'"

