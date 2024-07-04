Famous faces who married on the Fourth of July: Julia Roberts, Sharon Osbourne, Ashton Kutcher, more

The Fourth of July may be a huge cause of celebration for many Americans – but the holiday holds special significance for many famous faces too.

Alongside celebrating the founding of the United States, stars including Julia Roberts, and Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis also fondly remember the date as the day they said 'I Do' with their other halves.

See below for the celebrities celebrating their wedding anniversaries on Independence Day…

WATCH: 9 of the most memorable A-list weddings

1/ 7 © Getty Images Julia Roberts & Danny Moder Julia Roberts and her cameraman husband Danny Moder celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on 4 July 2024. The couple – who met on the set of The Mexican in 2002 – exchanged "simple handwritten vows" at Julia's 82-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico. However, none of their guests knew they were attending their wedding until they arrived, with Julia and Danny marketing the day as a Fourth of July party. Julia wore a "pale pink cotton halter dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads and hand-painted with flowers", while Danny donned "a red ruffled shirt and tan pants".

2/ 7 © Getty Images Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis After starring as love interests on That 70's Show, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis became a real-life couple years later. In 2015, they made their union official and married at The Secret Garden at Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, California, surrounded by apple orchards and mountain views. Mila wore a strapless dress with her hair pulled back and the couple's then-infant daughter, Wyatt, also donned a white dress throughout the event. According to reports, Mila and Ashton were already legally married but wanted to have a bigger celebration with family and friends.

3/ 7 © Instagram Sharon & Ozzy Osbourne Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne married in Maui, Hawaii, in 1982 – and their big day appeared to be more traditional than you'd expect from the Prince of Darkness and his bride. Ozzy rocked a white suit with a bleach blonde mullet, while Sharon wore a high-neck white dress and long lace-trimmed veil with her honey-colored hair styled in elegant waves. In 2017, Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows in a secret ceremony at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, which took place without the knowledge of their three children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. Addressing their second wedding, Ozzy called it "a new beginning" for the couple. "I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage," he told HELLO! "I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds," he added.

4/ 7 © Getty Images Billy Joel & Alexis Roderick "Uptown Girl" hitmaker Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick tied the knot in 2015 after six years of dating. They too had a surprise wedding, turning their annual Fourth of July party at Billy's Oyster Bar estate on Long Island into an intimate ceremony officiated by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Alexis was pregnant with the couple's first child at the time and wore a strapless ivory beaded gown.

5/ 7 © Instagram David & Victoria Beckham David and Victoria Beckham marked their 25th wedding anniversary on 4 July 2024. The couple exchanged vows in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. They said 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle, which sits on a sprawling 560-acre estate. Victoria wore a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorized with a diamond and gold tiara and a crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David, alongside a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs, and apples. She later changed into a one-shoulder purple dress with floral applique and thigh-high split, and David opted for a matching suit.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Tina Turner & Erwin Bach The late legendary singer Tina Turner married her longtime partner, music executive Erwin Bach in 2013 after 27 years of dating. They exchanged vows during a civil ceremony in Switzerland and reportedly planned for a Buddhist ceremony along the banks of Lake Zurich too. The "Proud Mary" singer – who was in an abusive marriage with Ike Turner – credited Erwin for teaching her how "to love without giving up who I am". Writing in her 2020 book "Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good", Tina penned: "[Erwin] shows me that true love doesn't require the dimming of my light so that he can shine. "On the contrary, we are the light of each other's lives, and we want to shine as bright as we can, together."