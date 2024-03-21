Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy will celebrate their 42nd wedding anniversary in July – but their marriage has not been without heartache.

The 71-year-old – who wed Ozzy, 75, in 1982 – has stood by the Black Sabbath frontman's side throughout his addiction battles with drugs and alcohol and his Parkinson's disease diagnosis.

There was a time in 2016, however, when the couple briefly split following Ozzy's four-year affair with hairdresser, Michelle Pugh, before rekindling their romance months later.

In the latest episode of their podcast The Osbournes, Sharon discussed their turbulent life together, admitting she "knew" who her husband was when she agreed to marry him.

"No matter how much bad behaviour or who's wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him," she said.

"He's the only man other than my dad that I've ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him."

The couple even once tried marriage counselling, but Sharon admitted it didn't go well.

"One session. He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out," she said.

Speaking about Ozzy's tendency to be inappropriate, especially towards the opposite sex, Sharon admitted: "'He's always been inappropriate with women."

Sharing an example of Ozzy's blunt nature, she explained: "We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?'

"And I'm like, 'You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.'

"He goes, 'But for what?' There's no filter at all. He's got Tourette's with the truth. It just comes out."

In 2017, Sharon and Ozzy renewed their vows in a secret ceremony at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, which took place without the knowledge of their three children, Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38.

Addressing their second wedding, Ozzy called it "a new beginning" for the couple. "I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage," he told HELLO!

"I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I'm excited for whatever our future holds," he added.

Their first wedding was in Hawaii on July 4, 1982. Ozzy rocked a white suit with a bleach blonde mullet, while his bride wore a high-neck dress and long lace-trimmed veil with her honey-coloured hair styled in elegant waves.

Just seven years after they exchanged vows, their relationship hit the headlines after Ozzy reportedly attempted to strangle Sharon in an alcohol-fuelled attack.

Waking up in a police cell, Ozzy admitted he had no recollection of what he had done to be locked up.

"I said [to a police officer], 'What am I here for?' I hadn't got a [expletive] clue," he told The Evening Standard.

"It's the most horrific feeling. He read me a piece of paper, and said, 'You're charged with attempting to murder Mrs Sharon Osbourne.' I can't tell you how I felt. I just went numb."

Sharon chose not to press charges and her husband spent three months in rehab.

