Lady Marina Windsor models backless wedding guest dress in 'phenomenal' life update

Lady Marina Windsor is not often seen at public social events, preferring to lead a life away from the limelight.

Nonetheless, we sometimes get a glimpse of her private yet glamorous life, as seen this weekend when the British socialite shared a few pictures of herself at her friend Rosie Hayward’s wedding.

At the quintessentially British summer wedding, Marina, a philanthropic executive, wore a strapless dress in a dark red, shimmery hue, paired with a small cream-coloured clutch and a pair of black sunglasses.

She shared joyful moments, including candid snapshots and sun-drenched group photos in an Instagram carousel with a simple caption: "Rosie and George’s phenomenal fiesta".

Prince William and Prince Harry’s third cousin went for a natural makeup look and wore her long, light-brown hair down.

© Lady Marina Windsor Lady Marina smiling while hugging a friend at the wedding

She also kept her jewellery minimal, wearing small hoops and two delicate necklaces, one of which was a cross.

Lady Marina and her fiancé at Wimbledon

Earlier this month, Lady Marina was spotted at Wimbledon with her partner. On that occasion, she wasn’t in the royal box. This is not unusual, as the royal box is typically reserved for prominent figures of British politics and sports rather than the royal family ‘at large’.

Mike and Zara Tindall are often seen at Wimbledon, for example, but they are rarely in the royal box. This year, both Lady Marina and her sister, Lady Amelia, were seen enjoying the games from the stands.

© Lady Marina Windsor Lady Marina Windsor and her fiancé at Wimbledon

For that occasion, Marina wore the colour of the summer, a long, butter-yellow skirt. She paired it with a white top featuring dark pink roses, accessorising the look with a simple clutch and a pair of green sandals. Her fiancé, Nico Macauley, opted for a crisp white suit, striking a balance between summer flair and classic formality.

Who is Lady Marina Windsor?

Lady Marina and her sister Amelia are the granddaughters of Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, which makes them second cousins to the King. This connection makes Lady Amelia Windsor 43rd in line to the throne.

Lady Marina was formerly in the line of succession, but she was removed when she converted to Roman Catholicism in 2008, just like her brother, Edward Windsor, Lord Downpatrick. The reason for this is that under the Act of Settlement 1701, Roman Catholics are not allowed to inherit the throne.

© Getty Images Lady Marina Windsor attends an intimate dinner at Gymkhana London

Marina was named in honour of her great-grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, who was married to the late Queen's uncle, Prince George.

After completing her studies at the University of Edinburgh, Marina began her work in philanthropy, collaborating with organisations such as The Big Give, Beat Routes Charity, Veterans Aid, and Eco-nnect.

Marina is now newly engaged to her cybersecurity specialist fiancé, Nico Macauley. Given her private nature, it’s unlikely her wedding will be widely publicised, but we certainly hope she will share an Instagram photo drop, as she did for Rosie and George’s wedding last weekend.

