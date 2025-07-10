Princess Beatrice returns to spotlight in above-the-knee wedding guest dress - alongside her ex

Just weeks after coming under fire for her outfit at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding, Princess Beatrice made a defiant return to the spotlight to celebrate Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin's union.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter was pictured smiling as she arrived at St. Michael and All Angels church hand-in-hand with her ex Dave Clark in a lace mini dress in June 2011, five years before they split.

Her electric blue frock had a vibrant purple lace overlay that fell to just above her knees, with the one-shouldered neckline concealed by her lilac jacket, finished with frilled shoulders and black piping.

A sparkly pink clutch and a grey fascinator completed her colourful look, which offset her vibrant red curls.

© UK Press via Getty Images Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's birthday attended a wedding in 2011 alongside her ex Dave Clark

Beatrice's bold wedding guest outfit may have been 14 years ago, but her chosen colour, which is often associated with royalty and nobility, is making a major comeback in 2025, with plum and aubergine featuring on runways for McQueen, Valentino and Nina Ricci.

Purple styling secrets

Megan Watkins, Head Stylist at fashion destination SilkFred, shared her top tips on how to style it, and reveals Beatrice was right on point.

"Purple is a bold colour, so let it take centre stage this summer," she began, noting how the Princess of Wales wore her purple frock at Wimbledon 2024. "Pair your purple outfit with subtle hues such as nudes and whites. Metallics such as gold and silver will make purple pop, so make sure you add some simple jewellery to really elevate your purple look," she added, which is exactly what Beatrice did in 2011.

© Karwai Tang The Princess of Wales wore a vivid purple dress to the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon 2024

“Although not normally associated with summer, purple tones such as lavender, lilac and periwinkle are great choices for formal summer events such as weddings. For more casual occasions, floral dresses with a touch of bold purple are a fantastic way to make a statement," Megan explained.

"If you’re looking to incorporate purple into your everyday wardrobe, I would suggest starting with some simple purple accessories, like strappy heels, a handbag or even a subtle pin as Kate Middleton has done."

Beatrice's wedding guest style

© Getty Princess Beatrice attended the Prince and Princess of Wales' pre-wedding dinner

Beatrice wore a total of three very different outfits to Kate and William's nuptials. She kicked off celebrations at the late Queen Elizabeth II's pre-wedding gala dinner in a one-shouldered, tulle fishtail frock interspersed with silver sequins by Rachel Gilbert.

The following day marked her most controversial outing. Beatrice wore an understated blush Valentino coat dress and a divisive Philip Treacy sculptural fascinator.

© Chris Jackson The royal's fascinator proved divisive

Celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder noted: "The Princess has always favoured more romantic, feminine silhouettes and daintier prints and textures such as florals and lace which really suit her. At the same time, she also has a more dramatic, experimental side (which is a stylist’s dream to work with) and is not afraid to try something different on the bolder side - hence the now infamous hat she sported at William and Kate’s wedding."

Putting a positive spin on the look, she added that "the colour is very sophisticated" but was simply "a little too avant-garde for the occasion, which is why it fell flat."

At the afterparty, Beatrice swapped her dress and towering fascinator for a floor-length dress with silver embellishments and colourful trainers.