See inside NCIS star Brian Dietzen's LA home

Brian Dietzen was born in Chicago and raised in Boulder, Colorado, but these days he's a proud Angeleno. Internationally recognized as Dr Jimmy Palmer in NCIS, the TV star decided to move west in search of acting jobs, and after landing the California-based role in 2004, has remained in LA.

"I think the great thing about moving to Los Angeles, or New York for that matter, is that there's no one correct way to get work… otherwise, everyone would do the exact same thing," he told Backstage in 2017.

For 20 years, Brian has been happily married to his wife Kelly, and together they share two children – a son and a daughter. Notoriously private, the 46-year-old rarely talks about his family life in interviews, but he has shared photos from his home in the City of Angels. Take a look inside…

© Instagram Kitchen On August 26, Brian celebrated National Dog Day by sharing a snap of his adorable Cockapoo, Ruby. Posing alongside his pup on Instagram, fans were given a glimpse of what appears to be the actor's kitchen. Filled with light – courtesy of two generously sized windows, the room was painted in a neutral shade, complimenting the eggshell cabinets and oak countertops.





© Instagram Home gym In 2021, Brian revealed that he'd been exercising on his Peloton bike. Posting before and after photos from his workout, fans spied the actor's Empire Strikes Back poster in the background.

© Instagram Walk-in closet During the pandemic, Brian explained that golf had become "a huge source of mental release". Before heading to the course, the father-of-two showed off his attire on Instagram, posing in his walk-in closet which includes white drawers adorned with jet-black handles.

© Instagram Artwork Brian was filled with joy after receiving a beautiful piece of artwork for his home. The framed portrait contains a print of the actor hugging his wife. "Happy birthday to my favorite person in the world. She's my reason why, and she's made me a better man every day I've known her. Love you Kel. Stitching kudos to @efficiency_in_movement. What a beautiful present!" Brian wrote in 2020.