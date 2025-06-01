NCIS star Brian Dietzen inundated with messages of support over health update during show hiatus

NCIS star Brian Dietzen, best known for playing Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the CBS crime procedural, is taking some stock of his health before going back to filming the show.

The actor, 47, took to social media to share that he was using the break to get some quick tune ups to his health and physique, especially to tendons in his arm.

He posted a selfie of himself with his hand in a sling, listing off the many operations he'd had done recently. "Labrum repair, bicep tendon repair, biceps repair, calcified rotator cleanup," he noted.

© CBS via Getty Images Brian Dietzen is using the break between seasons to get some surgery in

"Soooo ready for summer in this stylish sling!" Brian joked, adding: "Honestly though, so very thankful to have some incredible doctors to put my shoulder back together, and @sagaftra healthcare to pay for it."

"Been needing this for some time, and glad I have the opportunity during hiatus," he continued, before quipping: "I fully expect this will shave 3-4 strokes off my average 18 hole score!"

Fans of the actor shared a wave of supportive messages, leaving comments like: "Take care of yourself Brian, we need jimmy back in one piece," and: "I feel your pain (literally!) Sending you all the healing thoughts for a speedy recovery my dear friend!!" plus: "Woah! You’ll be bionic when you get back on the course."

© Instagram "Been needing this for some time, and glad I have the opportunity during hiatus."

NCIS season 22 concluded on May 5, although was renewed promptly for a 23rd season back in February. It is expected to debut, as usual, during the September/October CBS fall line-up.

Per CBS' latest announcement, the flagship NCIS series will now air at 8 PM on Tuesdays, its original time slot, followed directly by the newest entrant to the franchise, the second season of NCIS: Origins, and then the third season of its first ever global spin-off, NCIS: Sydney.

© CBS The actor teased further romantic storylines for Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Brian spoke with TVInsider recently about some of Jimmy's potential plotlines in the new season, particularly when it comes to love and whether he'll find himself back together with Katrina Law's Jessica Knight.

"It's interesting. I'm not sure. I think he's trying to figure it out," he teased. "I think he's trying to — as he's trying to do it, it's not really working very well, whether he was on the app previously or he's meeting this person in the wild, not on a platform of any sort, and yet there's still the person that he knows he loves that's sitting at that desk that he passes by every day."

© Getty Images/CBS NCIS will return with a 23rd season in the fall

Mentioning how she still refers to him as "family," Brian added: "I think there might be some battles there between, do I want to try and move on to someone else, or is there ever a time when we would re-explore this thing as well? And I don't have those answers, obviously."

Although he jovially also mentioned that the one thing to look out for with him and Katrina is "more awkward moments, and we're so happy that we got picked up for our 23rd season, so it'll definitely be going into next year."