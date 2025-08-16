Queen Elizabeth II's awkward off-camera moment at Prince William's wedding revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in 2011, with the whole world watching. While the royal wedding day may have seemed to go without a hitch, there were, of course, a few tense behind-the-scenes moments.

One of which has been revealed by TV presenter Ben Fogle, who was a guest at the wedding. He has admitted he was left red-faced when his wife Marina accidentally clashed with Queen Elizabeth II's big arrival ahead of the nuptials.

© Getty Images Marina was pregnant at the royal wedding

Explaining the situation, Ben wrote in his Telegraph column: "We had been asked to arrive at Westminster Abbey early – two hours, I recall. So early that Marina needed a pregnancy-induced wee just before the bride and groom arrived. My sisters in law seized the opportunity to join her in a not insignificant dash across the Abbey, getting caught in the aisle just as the Queen arrived."

He then added: "I remember my face reddening at that."

WATCH: Take a look back at the incredible royal wedding day

While Princess Kate's arrival was highly anticipated, so was Queen Elizabeth II's – and the monarch stunned in a butter yellow ensemble.

© Getty Images Prince William holds the hand of his bride inside Westminster Abbey

Knowing the late Queen's temperament, we're sure she wouldn't have minded the bustling aisle, and instead, all her focus would have been on her beloved grandson, William.

Lifestyle Editor, Nichola Murphy explains the protocol behind the arrival: "The royal family typically arrive at formal events, such as weddings, in order of rank. At the time of the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding, etiquette dictated that Queen Elizabeth II, who was the most senior, was the last person to arrive before the bride.

"Technically, since Marina had already arrived, she didn't break etiquette - but I feel for her nonetheless! If it brings her any comfort, other celebrities also suffered mishaps at the royal wedding, such as David Beckham wearing his OBE medal on his right lapel."

How do Ben Fogle and Prince William know each other?

© Getty Images Prince William poses with TV presenter Ben Fogle in 2010 in Maun, Botswana

The presenter filmed with Princes William and Harry in 2010 for a safari show in Africa, but that wasn't Ben's first meeting with William.

"I met him many years ago. Marina’s family know William. It's how I got to know him, and I’ve seen how loyal everyone is around him."

Ben's wife Marina's sister, Olivia Hunt, actually once dated William, but William's relationship with the family continued after the relationship didn't pan out.

Ben upstages Princes William and Harry

© Getty The princes went under the radar in Africa

The TV legend has since recalled an incident while filming in Africa where he accidentally upstaged both William and Harry. Speaking to Lorraine, Ben said: "I was in Botswana, making a film about conservation work with Prince William and Harry - a number of years ago now, and a guide of ours rushed up to all three of us, and said, 'Oh my gosh! I can't believe you are here' and I assumed he was talking to one of the princes, but he recognised me."

He continued: "I obviously felt quite proud, thinking he recognised me from my rowing the Atlantic show or one of the hundreds of shows I have done throughout the years, and he said, 'Your show Cash in the Attic was my favourite'."