Princess Kate's unexpected hen party bodysuit and flares ahead of royal wedding

Hen parties often involve dressing up, whether you choose a colour or a theme, but the Princess of Wales' special outfit for her celebrations was very unexpected.

Ahead of her wedding with Prince William, Kate gathered her sister Pippa Middleton and her closest friends for an intimate evening. Her activities included drinks and karaoke – and Kate was very committed to her performance!

WATCH: Princess Kate asking for her sister Pippa's help moments before royal wedding with Prince William

At the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012, one year after Kate's royal wedding, she confessed that she dressed as Cheryl for her hen.

"Kate confessed that she dressed up as me on her hen night, in a body suit and split trousers and sang Fight For This Love," the singer recalled in her memoir, Cheryl: My Story, after she met the royals at the Queen's milestone event.

Kate copied Cheryl's iconic outfit from her performance of Fight for this Love

"She even learnt the dance routine and was step-perfect by all accounts, as her sister Pippa and brother James also came over and told me all about it," Cheryl continued.

Tina Brown also added in her book The Palace Papers that the Princess had a "small bachelorette karaoke party" where her performance was considered unusually spontaneous.

Cheryl's full Julien Macdonald outfit included a red military-style jacket with shoulder pads layered over a sheer, high-waisted bodysuit. She added low-rise trousers with a leg split tucked into chunky boots and a coordinating cherry hat.

While Princess Kate has stepped out in military-inspired outfits several times since joining the royal family, they have sported more modest high necklines and low hems. For example, she attended the Commonwealth Day service in 2019 wearing a bright red double-breasted military coat from Catherine Walker, which had a structured collar and midi length.

© Getty The couple both enjoyed low-key hen and stag dos before their wedding

Kate's husband-to-be Prince William had a similarly low-key stag do, but even fewer details are known about his gathering. It is reported that his younger brother Prince Harry helped organise a celebration at Hartland Abbey, with attendees enjoying clay pigeon shooting, surfing, and drinking games.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met at the University of St Andrews in 2001 when they were both living at St Salvator's Hall residence. They had an on-off romance for several years before William proposed in November 2010 with his late mother Princess Diana's engagement ring.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate got married at Westminster Abbey in 2011

They tied the knot five months later at Westminster Abbey, with King Charles' son donning his red military uniform while his bride looked stunning in a lace Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

They are now proud parents to three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

