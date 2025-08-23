Harrison Ford admits 'staying in love is the issue' amid 15-year marriage to Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford has been married to Calista Flockhart for 15 years, and he works every day to make sure he "maintains" the love in their relationship. The 83-year-old admitted in a recent interview that with his age has come the wisdom that falling in love is not just a luxury for today's youth, but "old people" too. Harrison spoke candidly about love and relationships, confessing that he works to "stay in love" when asked about what his age has taught him about the concept.

"Old people can love, too," he said during an appearance on NPR's "Wild Card with Rachel Martin," before elaborating: "You know, you think about falling in love and all of that business. You think it's the business of youth or something, you know, and staying in love is the issue. Maintaining, nurturing, basically, not [expletive] up."

When Rachel responded: "We all who are in love or in relationships work on that every day," Harrison added: "With some days off for bad behavior."

Rachel then asked Harrison how long he's been married, to which he replied: "If you ask me, I would say all my life. I was married for the first time at 23 years of age, which should be illegal."

Before he tied the knot to Calista, Harrison was married to illustrator Mary Marquardt from 1964 to 1979, and they share two sons, Ben, 58, and Willard, 56. He then wed screenwriter Melissa Mathison in 1983 before they finalized their divorce in 2004. Together they share son Malcolm, 36, and daughter Georgia, 35.

Despite his two failed marriages, Harrison said: "Things turned out all right for everybody."

Harrison and Calista met at the Golden Globe Awards in 2002. Reports at the time suggested that, although the pair had gotten on swimmingly at the glitzy event and soon started dating, Calista had thrown a drink on Harrison during their conversation.

However, years later, Calista and Harrison sat down for a joint interview with People and dispelled the rumors. "She certainly did not purposely spill a glass of wine on me," Harrison said. Calista then interjected, humorously correcting her partner, 22 years her senior, adding: "We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled, and the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine!"

In June 2010, after eight years of dating, Harrison and Calista made things official when they got married in a private ceremony only attended by their immediate family. Harrison got down on one knee that year on Valentine's Day, and their romantic nuptials took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Harrison was filming Cowboys and Aliens at the time.

Harrison adopted Calista's son Liam, now 22, following the couple's marriage. The Ally McBeal star adopted Liam as a baby in 2001, just months before she met Harrison. "I wasn't expecting [to adopt] at all," he admitted to Parade. "The unexpected part was certainly true, and the joy is also true. I think Liam was about six or eight months old when I met him and Calista. We have been together ever since."