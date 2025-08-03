Harrison Ford reveals the one reason he's hesitant about working with wife Calista Flockhart

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, 15 years into their marriage, have it all made when it comes to their personal lives and respective careers.

The one milestone they've yet to accomplish? Partnering up on-screen the way they do off-screen, although as it turns out, they have very specific limitations on that front.

Harrison, 83, recently spoke with Variety about achieving new firsts in his illustrious career, nearly seven decades into his tenure as one of Hollywood's most celebrated icons.

© Getty Images Harrison and Calista have been married since June 2010

He reflected on receiving his very first Primetime Emmy nomination at 83 for his turn in the Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking, and was asked about future career prospects, and whether that involved Calista, 60.

The actor noted, though, that if they were going to work together, it'd have to be to bring someone else's vision to life, so as to not lean into the idea of their real-life romance and detract from the actual project itself.

"If we get to work together, we'd want it to be someone else's idea," Harrison said. "That kind of casting might not be the best way to bring people into an imagined situation, because [audiences] may say, 'Oh, I know they're married; now I'm not even thinking about the movie anymore.'"

© Getty Images When it comes to working together, their one requirement is having it be someone else's idea

It looks like there's still time for the two to check that off their list, though, as when asked about whether he'd thought of retiring from the profession, he candidly replied: "No. That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people's parts."

Previously, during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly Ripa and then co-host Ryan Seacrest, the Indiana Jones actor was asked whether he'd thought about working with the Ally McBeal actress, and he simply quipped: "Yeah."

"What would you do together?" Ryan asked, to which Harrison quipped: "Make the bed, one on each side." Kelly added: "After you unmake it, I'm assuming."

© Getty Images "...because [audiences] may say, 'Oh, I know they're married; now I'm not even thinking about the movie anymore.'"

"We haven't seen something that came along when we were both free," he added, although Kelly then brought up Feud: Capote vs The Swans, which was deep in production at the time. Calista starred as Lee Radziwill, Jackie Kennedy's younger sister and a socialite.

The host joked: "Can't you just jump on board that project? I mean, listen, let me tell you something, you're Harrison Ford, you can do whatever you want," although the actor light-heartedly shut that down.

During her own appearance on LIVE some months later, Calista was asked: "Do you have a favorite Harrison Ford movie?" and went instead with an underrated option.

© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The couple have toyed around with the idea of appearing together on-screen for years

"I have a few, but I would have to say, right off the bat, The Mosquito Coast," she replied. The 1986 drama, directed by Peter Weir and co-starring Helen Mirren, Andrew Gregory, and River Phoenix, was initially a critical and commercial disappointment, becoming the actor's first film to not break even at the box office. It has since been critically reevaluated and now boasts highly positive reviews.