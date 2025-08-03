Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harrison Ford reveals the one reason he's hesitant about working with wife Calista Flockhart
Harrison Ford reveals the one reason he's hesitant about working with wife Calista Flockhart
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford standing side by side with their heads together while posing on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival© WireImage

Harrison Ford reveals the one reason he's hesitant about working with wife Calista Flockhart

The Shrinking star and the Ally McBeal actress have been married since 2010

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart, 15 years into their marriage, have it all made when it comes to their personal lives and respective careers.

The one milestone they've yet to accomplish? Partnering up on-screen the way they do off-screen, although as it turns out, they have very specific limitations on that front.

Harrison, 83, recently spoke with Variety about achieving new firsts in his illustrious career, nearly seven decades into his tenure as one of Hollywood's most celebrated icons.

Calista Flockhart looking up at Harrison Ford while they pose for photographers in smart dress at a movie premiere© Getty Images
Harrison and Calista have been married since June 2010

He reflected on receiving his very first Primetime Emmy nomination at 83 for his turn in the Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking, and was asked about future career prospects, and whether that involved Calista, 60.

The actor noted, though, that if they were going to work together, it'd have to be to bring someone else's vision to life, so as to not lean into the idea of their real-life romance and detract from the actual project itself.

"If we get to work together, we'd want it to be someone else's idea," Harrison said. "That kind of casting might not be the best way to bring people into an imagined situation, because [audiences] may say, 'Oh, I know they're married; now I'm not even thinking about the movie anymore.'"

Harrison Ford in a tuxedo and Calista Flockhart in a white beaded dress standing side by side looking directly at the camera while attending Oscars party in 2014© Getty Images
When it comes to working together, their one requirement is having it be someone else's idea

It looks like there's still time for the two to check that off their list, though, as when asked about whether he'd thought of retiring from the profession, he candidly replied: "No. That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor, was that they need old people, too, to play old people's parts."

Previously, during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly Ripa and then co-host Ryan Seacrest, the Indiana Jones actor was asked whether he'd thought about working with the Ally McBeal actress, and he simply quipped: "Yeah."

"What would you do together?" Ryan asked, to which Harrison quipped: "Make the bed, one on each side." Kelly added: "After you unmake it, I'm assuming."

Harrison Ford holding a drink while standing next to wife Calista Flockhart as they smile for photo at a party in Hollywood in 2010© Getty Images
"...because [audiences] may say, 'Oh, I know they're married; now I'm not even thinking about the movie anymore.'"

"We haven't seen something that came along when we were both free," he added, although Kelly then brought up Feud: Capote vs The Swans, which was deep in production at the time. Calista starred as Lee Radziwill, Jackie Kennedy's younger sister and a socialite.

The host joked: "Can't you just jump on board that project? I mean, listen, let me tell you something, you're Harrison Ford, you can do whatever you want," although the actor light-heartedly shut that down.

During her own appearance on LIVE some months later, Calista was asked: "Do you have a favorite Harrison Ford movie?" and went instead with an underrated option. 

Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart smile together while posing for photographs at the premiere of Shrinking season 2© Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The couple have toyed around with the idea of appearing together on-screen for years

"I have a few, but I would have to say, right off the bat, The Mosquito Coast," she replied. The 1986 drama, directed by Peter Weir and co-starring Helen Mirren, Andrew Gregory, and River Phoenix, was initially a critical and commercial disappointment, becoming the actor's first film to not break even at the box office. It has since been critically reevaluated and now boasts highly positive reviews.

