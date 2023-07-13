Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's relationship throughout the years in photos

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart's relationship has stood the test of time, recently wowing fans with their appearances together while promoting the final film in the Indiana Jones franchise, Dial of Destiny.
As the couple celebrate the screen icon's 81st birthday today, let's look back on their relationship throughout the years in photos, from when they first met in the early aughts, to their recent red carpet domination.
Beginnings
Ford and Flockhart, now 58, first met at the 2002 Golden Globes in January, the year the former was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. They were seen interacting at the Miramax Globes after party.
They began dating soon after, making several appearances throughout the course of the year, most notably at the premiere of Ford's K-19: The Widowmaker in July.
They made frequent appearances over the next few years, being spotted at several film festivals as their respective films premiered, quickly becoming a Hollywood power couple.
They were often also spotted out and about with their son Liam, whom Flockhart had adopted in 2001. Ford adopted Liam soon after they began dating.
Major events
Some of Ford's biggest commercial successes came between 2008-2015, with Flockhart by his side throughout. But that was also a period of huge relationship milestones as well.
In 2008, the couple were seen being quite amorous at the premiere of Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull at the 61st Cannes Film Festival.
However, just months later, on Valentine's Day weekend in 2009, Ford proposed to Flockhart nearly seven years after they first began dating.
On June 10, 2010, the two were seen cozying up at the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award ceremony honoring Mike Nichols. However, just five days later, they tied the knot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Ford was filming Cowboys & Aliens.
Recent years
After their wedding, the two made limited public appearances, although still showed up and showed out on occasion. They were seen at the revival of the Star Wars film franchise at the Force Awakens premiere in 2015.
While they've been spotted out and about frequently, the couple developed more of a preference to keep their private lives separate from their public personas, opting instead to spend more quiet time at their massive Wyoming ranch.
The two were spotted together earlier this year, however, supporting their son Liam at his graduation from Amherst College in Massachusetts.
That same month, the private couple made waves walking hand-in-hand at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where Dial of Destiny premiered, even appearing at the Los Angeles premiere a day short of their 13th wedding anniversary. Now that's what we call a full circle!