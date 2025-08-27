They did it! Bachelorette alum Jillian Harris marries long-time love Justin Pasutto after 8-year engagement

After 13 years together and an eight-year engagement, it’s official: Jillian Harris and Justin Pasutto are married – and HELLO! Canada has all the incredible photos! “Everything was perfect! But we are definitely feeling rough today,” Jillian, 45, confessed to us the morning after the festivities. “I don’t think we went to bed until four o’clock! Every single person danced as long as they could possibly dance – until the band stopped playing!"“We definitely indulged in all the wonderful wines and bubblies,” chimed in Justin, 37. He confirmed that, while they were exhausted, the wedding – a five-day event that included a church ceremony, rehearsal dinner, bachelorette/bachelor day, massive outdoor celebration on their farm and farewell dock party – was well worth the wait.

© Minted Photography Jillian and Justin are greeted by their pups Churro and Peaches after the church ceremony.

Following a Christmas-morning proposal in 2016, the betrothed couple made four attempts to plan a wedding but ultimately chose to focus on life: raising two children – son Leo, 9, and daughter Annie, 6 – writing, filming, struggling through the pandemic lockdown and rebuilding after a large chunk of their Kelowna, B.C., property was destroyed in the McDougall Creek fire two years ago.



While an Italian destination wedding was one of the options, they ultimately decided to stick close to friends and family, first marrying in an intimate church ceremony, followed by a bigger wedding on their Kelowna, B.C. farm.

© Minted Photography Sealed with a kiss! The couple exchanges vows in a traditional Catholic ceremony

"It was a very traditional Catholic ceremony," Jillian said of the church wedding. "I am not Catholic and I actually never imagined getting married in a church, but it was something that was really important to Justin and his family and my dad. I actually fought it for a while and then realized just how important it was to our family." This led to the decision to have two ceremonies.

Jillian Harris and Justin Passuto are married!

“Jill had this vision of the wedding on our farm,” he said. “I never saw it, but she did. I don’t know how she does it. It’s what makes Jill Jill. And I made her vision come to life.”



The couple agrees that the day went exactly as planned. "Everything was perfect – absolutely perfect. It was a dream," Jillain said. "We are just so, so grateful and so lucky. It was beautiful. The weather was beautiful. Everything went off without a hitch."

© Minted Photography The newlyweds say "I do" at their Kelowna farm – with flowers grown on property!

Justin agreed with his new wife, saying that the vows were one of his favourite parts of the day. "Jillian spends so much of her life doing for others, always thinking about everyone else first, wearing her heart on her sleeve. For me, it was an opportunity to pause everything and put the spotlight on her, to stand in front of our friends and family, tell her how deeply important and special she is to me, and make my promise and commitment to her for the rest of our lives."



The pair made a controversial decision and decided to include children on the guest list. The reasoning behind the choice? "We waited too long to get married! Everybody’s got babies and kids now. This was a special day for our kids, too, and I didn’t want them to be alone. So I said, 'Screw it! We are inviting kids!'

© Minted Photography Jillian, Justin, Annie and Leo – the perfect little family!



Leo and Annie had a blast the whole week, and played special roles in the farm wedding, as ring bearer and flower girl. When Justin saw his daughter – wearing a mini version of Jillian's dress, but in blue, he was overcome with emotion. "It was just so beautiful to see my girls come down the aisle, seeing Annie and how proud she was of herself. I just started crying." Leo and Annie had a blast the whole week, and played special roles in the farm wedding, as ring bearer and flower girl. When Justin saw his daughter – wearing a mini version of Jillian's dress, but in blue, he was overcome with emotion. "It was just so beautiful to see my girls come down the aisle, seeing Annie and how proud she was of herself. I just started crying."

© Minted Photography Annie walks down the aisle looking just like mom in a dress from Candè Bridal Boutique.

Jillian wore several bridal gowns, each customized at Candè Bridal boutique. She even found a dress a week before the wedding and knew it was a must-have for the reception. "I absolutely loved my church ceremony dress that they helped customize for me," she explained. "And I absolutely loved my farm ceremony dress. I felt like I was good for dresses. But when I arrived at my very last dress fitting, I saw that last one out of the corner of my eye and could not stop staring at it!"

It's party time! Jillian and Justin danced until the wee hours of the morning

Reflecting on their life together, Jillian says, "Most people meet, get married, have kids and then they do their life. We’ve done it backward. We have already been through so much – deaths, heartbreak, success, COVID, babies, houses, TV shows. We’ve been through all of it – and it has not always been easy. We are so proud of the life we’ve built."

© Minted Photography The bride and groom pose with their children Leo and Annie. It was the perfect day for everyone!

To read the full article and see all the photos, pick up the latest edition of HELLO! Canada, on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO Canada to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via Apple News +.