​VIDEO: See Jillian Harris’ dream IKEA kitchen

Jillian Harris knows how important a beautiful and functional kitchen is. After all, the Canadian television personality has transformed her fair share of them for Love It or List It Vancouver, where she attempts to win over homeowners by renovating their houses into spectacular, must-stay abodes.

So when IKEA asked the former Bachelorette to design her dream space, she delivered with a timeless yet fresh design that's perfect for entertaining.

“It’s feminine, but it’s not formal. Everybody will be standing around the island while I can be over there cooking and preparing a meal,” she explained to Hello! Canada as she walked us through some of the kitchen’s most eye-catching features – like its natural stone walls, classic white-and-grey colour palette and matching European cupboards with hidden drawers.

Arriving dressed to impress in Toronto a few months ago, the Vancouver-based star was ready for a red carpet (or a raucous kitchen party!) wearing a vibrant green skirt and a white lace crop top that matched the vintage knick-knacks and floral arrangements adorning the space.

Jillian in her custom-designed IKEA kitchen

Speaking of parties…

"What’s good food without good wine?” asked Jillian, referring to the best feature of all – a wall-to-wall wine bottle storage unit complete with drawers to hold party supplies – because you never know when a celebrity friend (or two) will drop by.

MORE: Jillian Harris talks inner beauty - and getting ready with wine!

So who would Jillian most like to entertain in her brand new kitchen?

“It sounds so cliché, but Oprah, Martha Stewart or Taylor Swift,” Jillian said, counting the three megastars off on her fingers. "[Taylor] is just so fun!"

Sounds like a party we want to RSVP to!