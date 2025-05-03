Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Christina Haack finally 'moves on' as she finalizes bitter divorce from Josh Hall – details
Subscribe
Christina Haack finally 'moves on' as she finalizes bitter divorce from Josh Hall – details
photo of christina haack wearing black mini dress© Getty Images for HGTV

Christina Haack finally 'moves on' as she finalizes bitter divorce from Josh Hall – details

The HGTV star split from her third husband in July 2024

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Christina Haack is excited to "move on" with her life after she finalized her bitter divorce from Josh Hall after a 10-month legal battle.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, shared the news on Friday, revealing she and her third ex-husband have reached a settlement.

Divorce

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a representative told People.

"She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Photo shared by Christina Hall on June 10th 2024 on Instagram of a celebratory date night with her husband Josh Hall.© Instagram
Christina and Josh have finalized their divorce

Christina also shared a message of thanks and gratitude to her legal team on her Instagram Story.

"You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace," she wrote. 

christina hall and estranged husband josh hall© Instagram
Christina and Josh split in July 2024

"I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance. And I'm grateful to have this behind me," she added. 

"I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

Josh has yet to comment, and no other details on their divorce settlement have been shared.

Photo shared by Josh Hall on Instagram March 2024 in which he is sharing a kiss with his wife Christina Hall at a beach in Cabo San Lucas© Instagram
Christina and Josh married in 2021

Christina met Josh in March 2021, and they tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement. 

Christina and Josh filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA, in July 2024. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Josh Hall and Christina Hall attend the world premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)© Matt Winkelmeyer/GA
Christina is 'grateful' to have their split behind her

Christina and Josh's divorce turned nasty in the following months, with the pair using social media to take blows at each other.

One argument stemmed from Christina's latest show, The Flip Off, which was originally supposed to pit Christina and Josh against her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".  

Following Christina and Josh's split, he was axed from the series but still featured in the two-hour premiere in January.

The couple got some proper R&R to close off the weekend© Instagram
Christina and Josh went through a bitter divorce battle

"TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV, you've changed," he wrote on his Instagram Story after a teaser included a tense argument between him and Christina.

But Christina soon hit back and reshared Josh's post on her Stories, adding: "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at @HGTV told you to be rude to me. That was all natural."

Moving on

Christina looked sensation in the fiery number© Instagram
Christina is dating businessman Chris Larocca

Christina is now dating businessman Chris Larocca after they debuted their relationship earlier this year. Josh has also moved on and is dating model Stephanie Gabrys.

Before Josh, Christina was married to British TV star Ant Anstead. The former couple tied the knot in December 2019 before filing for divorce in November 2020. They share son Hudson, five.

Christina's first husband was her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. They were married from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018 – and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 14, and son Braydon, nine.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Christina Haack called out by Tarek & Heather El Moussa over 3 failed marriages

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More