Christina Haack finally 'moves on' as she finalizes bitter divorce from Josh Hall – details

Christina Haack is excited to "move on" with her life after she finalized her bitter divorce from Josh Hall after a 10-month legal battle.

The Christina on the Coast star, 41, shared the news on Friday, revealing she and her third ex-husband have reached a settlement.

Divorce

"Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a representative told People.

"She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."

Christina also shared a message of thanks and gratitude to her legal team on her Instagram Story.

"You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace," she wrote.

"I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance. And I'm grateful to have this behind me," she added.

"I can't wait to move on with my life and focus on what's ahead and all my blessings."

Josh has yet to comment, and no other details on their divorce settlement have been shared.

Christina met Josh in March 2021, and they tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement.

Christina and Josh filed separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA, in July 2024. While Josh cited Tuesday, July 8 as the date of their separation, Christina stated the date as July 7, according to court documents.

Both listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Christina and Josh's divorce turned nasty in the following months, with the pair using social media to take blows at each other.

One argument stemmed from Christina's latest show, The Flip Off, which was originally supposed to pit Christina and Josh against her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa to see who can "find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain".

Following Christina and Josh's split, he was axed from the series but still featured in the two-hour premiere in January.

"TFW when you can't get enough ratings with celebrity designers so you rely on manufactured drama with me, a nobody. @HGTV, you've changed," he wrote on his Instagram Story after a teaser included a tense argument between him and Christina.

But Christina soon hit back and reshared Josh's post on her Stories, adding: "Manufactured?! Pretty sure no one at @HGTV told you to be rude to me. That was all natural."

Moving on

Christina is now dating businessman Chris Larocca after they debuted their relationship earlier this year. Josh has also moved on and is dating model Stephanie Gabrys.

Before Josh, Christina was married to British TV star Ant Anstead. The former couple tied the knot in December 2019 before filing for divorce in November 2020. They share son Hudson, five.

Christina's first husband was her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. They were married from 2009 to 2016 – their divorce was finalized in January 2018 – and they share two children, daughter Taylor, 14, and son Braydon, nine.