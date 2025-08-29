Christina Haack's ex Josh Hall delivers low blow after staggering divorce settlement reveal

Christina Haack and Josh Hall finalized their contentious divorce in May after a 10-month legal battle. After details of their settlement were revealed on Thursday, Josh delivered one final blow to his ex. The businessman did very well for himself in the divorce and walked away with multiple properties, cars, a six-figure payment, and he won't have to pay spousal support. However, after declaring himself a "free man," he couldn't resist taking one last swipe at Christina and calling her out for using "personal drama for attention."

After the settlement news was revealed, Josh took to Instagram and threw shade at Christina, writing: "Finally, legally divorced and a free man. I've always worked hard, kept what's mine, and declined hand outs, and I'm keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."

At the time of writing, Christina has yet to mention her divorce settlement and instead is enjoying a weekend in Chicago with her boyfriend, businessman Chris Larocca, after they debuted their relationship earlier this year following her and Josh filing separate documents to dissolve their marriage in Orange County, CA, in July 2024.

Divorce settlement

Christina paid Josh a one-time payment of $300,000 from the proceeds of the sale of a Nashville property. During the divorce proceedings, Christina paid him $100,000, and she covered his $40,000 attorney fees, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Josh will also keep all interest in his company and maintain full rights to his several bank accounts.

Josh is also now the owner of a home and a condo, both in Tennessee, and land in California. He was awarded furniture and several cars, including a 2021 Bentley, a 1970 Chevelle, a 1982 DeLorean, a 1947 Dodge, and a Hondo Motorcycle, according to Us Weekly. Both Christina and Josh waived their rights to spousal support, despite Josh reportedly requesting it in his original petition.

Christina didn't walk away empty-handed. She gets to keep her $12 million Newport Beach, California, home, which is listed as her primary residence and where she lives with her kids, Taylor, 14, Brayden, 10, and Hudson, five. She was also granted several properties in Tennessee, including the farmhouse where Christina in the Country was filmed. She also maintains the full rights to her business and her bank accounts, and can keep two 2021 GMC Yukons, a 2021 Polaris Razor, and four quads. However, she was ordered to return a 2022 Bentley to Josh.

Christina met Josh in March 2021, and they tied the knot on October 6, 2021, a month after they announced their engagement. In May 2025, she confirmed that her divorce from Josh, her third husband, had been finalized. "Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation," a representative told People. "She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process."