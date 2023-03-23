Who is Christina Hall’s husband Josh Hall? Joshua Hall began dating the Christina in the Country star in 2021

Christina Hall is well known for her roles in home renovations via her various reality shows, but did you know that her husband Josh Hall is also involved in the real estate world?

The Christina on the Coast star met her current husband two years ago. She was married twice prior to when she met Josh, first to her Flip or Flop co-host Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and then to English television presenter Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021.

Through the years Christina, who now goes by the name Christina Hall, went by her maiden name Christina Haack as well as Christina El Moussa and Christina Anstead.

While Josh was used to a life out of the spotlight before he met Christina, the pair have been sharing insights into their relationship including snippets from their secretive two weddings with fans ever since they met.

Join HELLO! as we explore all there is to know about Christina's third husband Joshua Hall.

What does Josh Hall do for a living?

Joshua Hall is a real estate agent based in Austin, Texas.

Prior to getting started in his current profession, Josh lived in California and worked as a police officer for 16 years. However, according to the biography which he used to have on the Spyglass Realty website, his career as a member of the force came to an end following an injury which he sustained on duty.

Speaking about his career change, the 42-year-old explained that having already spent years "solving problems" and "helping others through difficult situations" moving over to a career helping people find houses felt like a good choice for someone such as himself who also had a passion for real estate.

As a realtor, Josh naturally has a lot of work related interests in common with Christina, who made her name starring as the host of all ten seasons of the home makeover show Flip or Flop.

What is Joshua Hall’s net worth?

Josh has a net worth of around $3 to $4 million thanks to his successful career as a realtor.

While this is an impressive enough figure by itself, following his marriage to Christina, it’s likely to have increased again. The 39-year-old – who has recently been preparing for her 40th birthday – is a savvy real estate investor which along with her work with HGTV has raised her net worth to an estimated $25 million according to the website Celebrity Net Worths.

She and Josh recently starred together on the popular TV host’s new show Christina in the Country – despite the fact they have attempted to keep the spotlight away from their relationship in the past. Christina and Josh evidently prefer to be in control of what they share about their personal lives and when.

After announcing they were dating in mid-2021, Christina explained in an Instagram caption that the couple had connected in the spring but hadn’t wanted to let the media into their relationship to begin with.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she told her followers.

How long have Josh Hall and Christina Hall been together?

Christina and Josh have been together for just under two years, but already they have done a lot together as a couple.

After announcing that they were dating via Instagram in July 2021, the couple went on to get engaged in September, and then married in secret at a private courthouse ceremony sometime before April 2022.

But for this happy couple, one wedding ceremony was not enough. In September 2022, one year following their engagement, the couple were married again in a more public facing ceremony. Josh and the Flip or Flop host celebrated their love by exchanging vows in Maui, Hawai’i.

Speaking to People magazine, Josh explained: "Having our ceremony there was really special… Our reception overlooked Kapalua Bay, where I have so many wonderful memories growing up and vacationing there as a child with my parents."

He concluded by revealing that despite the fact the pair shared more about this wedding, it was still a private one: "We kept it small and intimate with our family and closest friends," he said.

Christina and her husband now live together in a beautiful home in Tennessee which you can see in Christina’s house tour video below.

Does Josh Hall have any kids of his own?

No, at the moment Josh does not have any children of his own with Christina. However, the 42-year-old appears to be a caring step-father to the TV personality’s three children from her previous two marriages.

Christina shares two children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and the 39-year-old also had one other child with her second husband Ant: three-year-old Hudson. The whole blended family recently joined together for a heartwarming celebration of Christina's dad's 70th birthday.

