Who is Brock Purdy's future wife Jenna Brandt?

Brock Purdy may have begun his first year in the NFL as 'Mr Irrelevant', but the San Francisco 49ers quarterback soon succeeded to win the support of many fans. One person whose heart he had already won before his famous Tom Brady-defeating first career start, however, was his partner: Jenna Brandt.

The pair announced their engagement in July 2023, so what is there to know about the sports star's soon-to-be wife? HELLO! breaks down all there is to know about Jenna below.

Jenna captioned this photo of the pair together 'my best friend'

Who is Brock Purdy's girlfriend?

The San Francisco 49er is currently in a relationship with Jenna Brandt, a 23-year-old fellow sports obsessed former college volleyball team player. Jenna is from Sumner in Iowa where she grew up with her parents and three siblings: older sister Kaylyn, older brother Isiah, and younger sister Morgan.

The cute couple embracing before a game

At high school, Jenna captained her school's volleyball team, and this led to her going to Iowa State University in 2018 to play for the college's team. She went on to major in Kinesiology, the study of the movement of the human body, suggesting she is professionally interested in sport and health.

What does Brock Purdy's fiancée Jenna Brandt do?

After success with her high school team, Jenna began playing for the Iowa State Cyclones as a setter. She played with them for three seasons, which included opportunities to play in international competitions. In 2020, she transferred from Iowa State University to the University of Northern Iowa to finish her studies and play for their volleyball team. She finished playing for UNI in January 2022.

Jenna celebrating her transfer from Iowa State to Northern Iowa in December 2020

Amidst working hard on her own career, the 23-year-old is also dedicated to showing her future husband much support. During Brock's first season, Jenna was regularly seen cheering from the stands and was around to give him celebratory hugs and kisses on each occasion when the quarterback helped his team to an impressive win.

Where did Brock Purdy meet Jenna Brandt?

Brock and Jenna likely met and first became friends as they attended the same college (Iowa State) as each other. While the two only made their relationship official on social media in November 2022 when both had already left education, it can be assumed they began their relationship earlier having kept in touch when Jenna transferred colleges in 2020.

Are Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt married?

No, the sporting couple have not yet tied the knot. However, marriage is very much on the cards for Brock and Jenna as the Arizona-born star proposed to his girlfriend in July 2023.

Brock got down on one knee after he had been dating his friend of many years for just over a year. "My Jenna girl forever," the lovestruck quarterback captioned a series of photos which he shared on his Instagram to celebrate the occasion. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe. I love you, JB!"

Jenna posted her own sweet post to celebrate the couple's engagement. "WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER… FOREVER!" hers began. "Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say," she added.