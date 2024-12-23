Tennis stars Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur announce their engagement - see stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Tennis power couple Alex de Minaur and Katie Boulter have announced their engagement.

The Australian ace, 25, and British No.1, 28, delighted fans worldwide by sharing their happy announcement on Instagram, showcasing a stunning diamond ring in a romantic selfie.

© Instagram Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur have announced their engagement

"We've been keeping a small secret…" the caption read, prompting a flurry of messages from tennis players and fans.

Paula Badosa wrote: "Congrats [heart eyes emojis]." Jodie Burrage added: "YES YES YESSSSS [flame and heart eyes emoji]."

Their love story

Alex and Katie's love story began in 2020, but the couple waited until March 2021 to make their relationship Instagram official.

© Getty The tennis couple have been together since 2020

To mark International Women's Day, Alex shared their first post together, writing: "Happy International Women's Day!! Specially to this one, I don't mind you." To which, Katie replied: "Guess you're OK too [love heart emoji]."

After crossing paths on the tennis court, Alex asked Katie out for a coffee date - and as they say, the rest was history.

Going from strength to strength

Speaking candidly about their relationship, Katie once told Tatler: "We're on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities. Tennis is where we want to be - and the rest will follow."

WATCH: Alex De Minaur wins over Wimbledon crowd with sweet shout-out to Katie Boulter

She also praised Alex for being an extremely supportive boyfriend, adding: "I couldn't ask for any better, he's the best support I've got."

She told The Standard: "He's so supportive of me in the job that I do and completely understands. Not many people do. To have that kind of connection where they know what you're going through, they know the lows and highs—it's so comforting. I'm lucky to have him."

Alex, too, has never shied away from celebrating Katie's achievements. During Wimbledon 2022, he took a moment in his own post-match press conference to acknowledge her triumph over former finalist Karolina Pliskova.

He said: "Before we talk about my match, can we just talk about Katie Boulter today? I mean, she had a pretty good win herself."