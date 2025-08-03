Mel B marries in second ceremony in Morocco - in the most incredible thigh-split dress

Congratulations are in order for Melanie Brown, who, after a gorgeous ceremony in London in July, has marked her nuptials with hairstylist Rory McPhee with a second ceremony in Morocco.

The Spice Girls star, 50, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a special photo from her and Rory's Moroccan extravaganza showing the pair dancing down the aisle.

View post on Instagram Mel looked incredible in a red pearl-adorned strapless gown with a split in the skirt made in a collaboration between Evelie Bridal and wedding dress designer Justin Alexander. She also wore strappy heels while her new husband donned a white jacket and black bow tie. "We got married!!! Again! A wedding so good we keep the celebration going with our closest and dearest in our fav place at @selmanmarrakech we had the time of our lives!!," Mel captioned the post.

Mel's beautiful red dress – with a little extra sparkle

Mel's striking gown was styled with the help of Caroline Black from London-based Evelie Bridal, who aimed to reflect Mel's vibrant life in the US, where she serves as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Caroline told PA news agency: "For Mel's Morocco wedding dress, we focused on trying Justin Alexander gowns with a little extra sparkle.

"Mel loved the idea of a red dress – something bold, with lots and lots of shimmer – but it also had to feel light and easy to move in."

She continued: "We drew inspiration from a variety of dresses she tried on at Evelie South Kensington, then went back and forth brainstorming with Justin Alexander and his design team."

"After several conversations and sketches, the first design took shape. Mel gave us clear feedback on what she liked and what she didn’t, and the final result was beautiful.

"Mel had such a strong sense of what she wanted — it was a joy working with her and Justin Alexander to bring her vision to life."

The final product was brought to life by a dedicated team of six artisans, taking over 850 hours to complete.

HELLO! understands that the Moroccan celebration of their union, which officially took place on 5 July, took place from 1 to 3 August and featured a dinner on Friday, followed by a 'spiritual ceremony' conducted outside under the (super hot) sun before dinner and dancing on Saturday. © Redferns Mel C was the only Spice Girl in attendance Sunday marked the third day of the celebration, with a wedding brunch for attendees to offer a final toast to the happy couple. Despite fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton's attendance at Mel's London do, former bandmate Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) was the only Spice Girl in attendance at the Moroccan version. "What a weekend! So happy we got to share it with you," Mel C wrote on social media.

Mel and Rory's London wedding © GC Images The couple seen leaving after their wedding The 'Wannabe' singer married hairstylist Rory in a star-studded ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral in London after meeting in 2018 via mutual friends.

© Getty Supermodel Cara Delevingne attended the wedding In attendance were not only the pair's friends and family, but a host of famous faces, including comedian Katherine Ryan and her partner Bobby Kootstra, models Daisy Lowe and Cara Delevingne, as well as TV presenter Alan Carr and music mogul Simon Fuller.

© Getty Melanie B wore a Josephine Scott gown Mel arrived at the Cathedral in a gorgeous pearl-adorned gown made custom by Josephine Scott of Evelie Bridal. The trailing white gown featured a corseted bodice, long sleeves, and a figure-skimming skirt.

© Getty Mel's gown was adorned with pearls "She's iconic, powerful, and radiant – and this dress had to be worthy of that," Josephine Scott said of Mel's dress afterward. "Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality, while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power."

Rory and Mel's special day © Getty Mel and Rory met in 2018 The couple tied the knot in the OBE Chapel in the crypt of the cathedral – an honour only given to those with an MBE (Mel included). The chapel was decorated with beautiful white flowers as the ceremony was led by the Dean of St Paul's, Reverend Andrew Tremlett.