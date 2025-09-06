Zac Goldsmith's wife Hum Fleming's beautiful wedding dress revealed

Congratulations to Zac Goldsmith, the former UK Environment Minister, and Hermione Fleming, also known as Hum, who will say 'I do' on Saturday 6 September in a star-studded ceremony in the gorgeous Cotswolds. The guests flexed their fashion muscles with amazing dresses and sharp suits, but, of course, all eyes were on the beautiful bride who wowed in every sense of the word. Hermione glowed in a Vivienne Westwood dress with which carried fell off the shoulders with a daring neckline. She wore tied her beautiful blonde hair up into a ponytail and her make-up glistened as she arrived a tthe church. See the amazing photos below...

© James Whatling Doesn't Hum look so pretty? All smiles The bride was all smiles as she arrived for the event with a close friend.

© James Whatling Hum looked gorgeous as she arrived for her wedding Incredible train Hum was beautiful as she arrived for her nuptials. A friend carried her dress' train, making sure it avoided the dirt.

© James Whatling Hum is Zac's third wife White shoes The bride went all white when it came to her outfit, including her shoes!

© James Whatling The event happened around 3pm Bridal party Hum is seen here with her bridal party ahead of going into the church

Who is Zac Goldsmith?

© Getty Images Zac Goldsmith pictured at a reception at Buckingham Palace

Zac is formerly known as Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park and is currently a Conservative politician. He is the son of Sir James Goldsmith and Lady Annabel Vane-Tempest-Stewart, the Anglo-Irish aristocrat and daughter of the 8th Marquess of Londonderry. Zac has been married twice before: Sheherazade Goldsmith from 1999 to 2010, and Alice Rothschild from 2013 to 2023. He has six children.

Who is Hermione Fleming?

Hermione, who goes by the name of Hum, is the great-niece of James Bond creator Ian Fleming. She is the daughter of Roddie Fleming and Diana Wake. Diana is the daughter of Sir Hereward Wake, 14th Baronet. Hum's family descends from the Fleming private-banking dynasty, which manages the finances of the highest echelons in Britain. The fashion and lifestyle PR largely stays out of the limelight, but today was her chance to shine as a wonderful bride!

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Pen Hum has epilepsy and she opened up to HELLO! about her condition

Hermione has been diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy, a condition that causes memory loss. She suffered her first seizure at 13, and has battled with them ever since taking medication to prevent them. Talking to HELLO! about her memory loss, she explained: "If I don’t see a friend or relative for six months, I probably won't recognise them." Lots of photographs of her big day will help her relive it over and over, even if her memory forgets.