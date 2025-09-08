Hum Fleming slips into 'playful' bridal mini dress for wedding party with Zac Goldsmith

Zac Goldsmith and Hum Fleming tied the knot on Saturday, and what's a big white wedding without a big party? The great-niece of 007 author Ian Fleming, 35, married the life peer and former Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate, and Environment for the British government, 50, in the Cotswolds, surrounded by friends and family, but it was her second wedding dress that earned all the attention as she partied the night away at her reception.

The fashion PR mogul was seen having changed into a glorious glittering mini dress which featured a skater-style skirt and a low back. Her dress also had a square neckline and paired beautifully with her diamond drop earrings. Her hair remained in a sleek ponytail with curled lengths as she had worn it earlier in the day with her traditional bridal gown.

© Instagram "The trend of the second wedding dress is relatively new and allows the bride to fully relax at her reception, in a slightly more relaxed frock that allows some movement," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, says of Hum's second bridal look. "This gorgeous sparkly number hints at the nuptials with its sequins and champagne gold colour, but the mini hem is youthful and fun, giving a playful vibe to the dance floor."



© Instagram What did Hum Fleming wear on her wedding day? For her daytime wedding ceremony, Hum (who was born Hermione) opted for a dress with a minimalist feel. Her bridal gown featured a corseted top with a Bardot neckline and a figure-skimming skirt, complete with a long train. Unusually, she omitted a veil and let her tumbling ponytail do the talking, not to mention her platformed heels. On the way to the church, she was seen carrying a white Lulu Guinness clutch in the famous lip shape as she rode in a car with Millie Allsopp, the founder of clothing brand UsisiSister.

© Instagram Her bridal party featured the children in Zac and Hum's life as flower girls and page boys. They were dressed in white with blue shorts for the boys and blue sashes for the girls. Though the couple didn't point out who was who, Zac is a proud father of six.



© Instagram A slew of videos and photos shared by Zac and Hum's guests (which included author and former Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson and artist Sabrina Percy) revealed that after being scattered in beautiful, bright confetti outside the church, they headed to their reception for an atmospheric, dimly-lit dinner.

