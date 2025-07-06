Why Mel B chose to wear metres-long veil to St Paul's Cathedral wedding

Mel B was a picture-perfect bride as she wed her partner of six years, hairstylist Rory McPhee, on Saturday.

The former Spice Girl, 50, looked beautiful in a Josephine Scott but it was her stunning veil that stole the show.

Though she picked an iconic venue for her ceremony, Mel and Rory actually tied the knot in the OBE Chapel downstairs at the Cathedral owing to the former popstar being a Member of the Order of the British Empire. The veil worn as she entered the Chapel wasn't just an aesthetic addition to her look but it also added symbolic meaning.

© Getty Mel's veil was beautiful

"Every detail was chosen to honour her strength and sensuality while celebrating the woman and the love story beneath the girl power," Josephine Scott said.

© Getty Melanie B wore a Josephine Scott gown

Her bridal gown was also designed to honour Mel personally. "Designing this gown for Mel was about capturing her fearless spirit and softness all in one look. She's iconic, powerful, and radiant - and this dress had to be worthy of that," she added.

Mel's gown in detail

Mel's gown featured a strapless corset top with sheer pearl-adorned sleeves. It also featured a figure-skimming skirt that trailed behind her and teamed perfectly with her white stilettos.

© GC Images The couple seen leaving after their wedding

Her brunette hair was worn in stunning curls and her makeup look featured a soft smokey eye.

© Getty Newlyweds Rory McPhee and Mel B depart St Paul's Cathedral after their wedding

Proprietor of Evelie Bridal and Mel's stylist, Caroline Black said: "From the moment Mel walked through the doors at Evelie, this journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. She continued, "Helping a real Spice Girl choose her wedding dress-what could possibly top that?

"But what's truly made this experience so meaningful is getting to know Mel as just Mel - not the icon, but the woman. It's been such an honour."

Mel and Rory's special day

The happy couple wed at St Pauls Cathedral before traveling to The Shard for their reception by horse-drawn carriage.

© Getty Phoenix Gulzar and sister Madison Brown Belafonte arrive for the wedding of their mother

They tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family including Mel's mother Andrea Brown, her children, Phoenix, 16, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13, and Rory's parents.

© Getty Cara Delevingne was in attendance

Unsurprisingly, the occasion was a star-studded affair with model Cara Delevingne, TV presenter Alan Carr, comedian Katherine Ryan, and fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

© Getty Katherine Ryan arrives for the wedding of Spice Girl Melanie Brown

While Spice Girls Victoria Beckham, Mel C, and Geri Horner were noticeably absent, fashion designer Victoria did pen a special tribute to Mel on her big day.

© Getty Emma Bunton was the only Spice Girl to attend

"Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness! Kisses xx," Victoria said on social media.

"Sending you love @officialmelb [heart emoji] @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!"

© Getty Images Victoria shared a message for Mel

Mel's daughter Phoenix also wore a Victoria Beckham gown in tribute to her mother's absent friend.