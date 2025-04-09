Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's security 'concerns' in London neighbourhood

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz live in a picture-perfect property in London's sought-after spot, Primrose Hill, but they've allegedly been going through secret struggles with problems on their street.

As reported by The Telegraph, the 007 actor and his wife have finally been granted permission to install security gates at their house to prevent unwanted visitors.

© ANGELA WEISS The stars have a London home

Speaking to a neighbour who resides on the road, the issues in the area were explained. "We fully support this application. We also have an exposed front yard, with little privacy and concerns about security. We frequently have random people wandering into the yard, sometimes loitering and settling on our stairs if we are not home," they said.

The neighbour continued: "We also have random cars parking in our front yard from time to time, mistaking our house to be that of a neighbour who rents out their space for parking."

© Getty Images Primrose Hill is a popular London suburb

The couple have a Grade-II listed, four-storey home built between 1840 and 1845.

The historic nature of the house and the fact that it sits within the Primrose Hill conservation area have meant that changes to the front gates have been declined in the past.

Their first application was rebuffed by the council as the gates were branded "an incongruous feature, out of keeping with the appearance of the street scene and the conservation area".

In granting the most recent proposal, a council official said: "The proposal is not considered to cause any harm to historic fabric and would be easily reversible in the future."

© Franco Origlia The stars now have approval to add gates to their home

This isn't the first plight Rachel and Daniel have had regarding this property. In 2017, a neighbour reportedly wanted a 65ft tree on the couple's property cut down, claiming the roots were damaging their home.

The plea to chop down the tree was rejected and the council, in fact, placed a protection order on the lofty trees.

Primrose Hill is a millionaire's paradise with £1,282,832 being the average price for properties, according to Rightmove, with terraced homes reaching £2,619,500 and semi-detached properties fetching a whopping £4,825,000. However, Daniel and Rachel's impressive abode is believed to have set them back a staggering £6 million.

Stateside pad

© Getty The actor also has a residence in the US

The A-list couple also own a townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, which they purchased in 2018 for a dazzling $6.75 million. The Landmarks Preservation Commission then approved plans to renovate the property.

The spacious abode covers 6,000 square feet and boasts eight bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The stars are not alone in the Brooklyn area as Daniel and Rachel's neighbours include actors Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, and Emily Blunt.