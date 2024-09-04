Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's 'poorly constructed' £6m Primrose Hill home they fought to extend

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are currently living the dream in Venice for the annual film festival, but when the thespian duo isn't jet-setting around the world, they live in leafy North London.

While their £6 million Primrose Hill abode is likely a haven of tranquillity away from their busy lives, it hasn't been without trouble.

In 2023, the James Bond actor and his About a Boy star wife shared plans to demolish a "poorly-constructed" conservatory and build a rear extension with a balcony in its place, inciting objections from their neighbours, according to a report by the MailOnline.



© Franco Origlia Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig live in London

The resistance from locals reportedly claimed the balcony would not fit in with the style of the Victorian terraced home, which dates back to 1840, is Grade II listed and sits in a conservation area.

The local council was opposed to the renovations as the new structure, "would not be in harmony with the original form of the house."

Locals were also allegedly fretful about the windows that Daniel and Rachel hoped to install. The new window planned to replace the existing marginal glazing, a type of historic window pattern from the Victorian era.

It was said that the marginal glazing was "a characteristic of the windows in houses of this date," and so would be sorely missed by the area.

Rachel and Daniel's plans were later approved, as the window was not deemed historical and the balcony would be suitable for the area – all's well that ends well!

"The external alterations proposed are not considered to incur any detrimental impacts upon the special architectural or historic interest of the listed building, the wider group of listed buildings, or the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area," the approval documents read.

© Getty Images Daniel and Rachel have had issues with their home over the years

The couple was likely pleased to learn, "the council's conservation officer has reviewed the proposal and raises no concerns and supports the proposals in their current form."

This isn't the first plight Rachel and Daniel have had regarding the neighbours at their home. In 2017, a neighbour reportedly wanted a 65ft tree on the couple's property cut down, claiming the roots were damaging their home.

The plea to chop down the tree was rejected and the council placed a protection order on the lofty trees.

We hope Rachel, Daniel and their concerned neighbours are now living harmoniously in their beautiful area!