Hum Fleming's tumbling bridal hair transformed in blink-and-you-miss-it moment

Hum Fleming delighted wedding guests on Saturday as she wed life peer and former Conservative MP, Zac Goldsmith, in a picture-perfect Cotswolds ceremony. The fashion PR mogul and great-niece of James Bond writer Ian Fleming, surprised onlookers when she stepped out of the wedding car without a veil and with her tumbling blonde hair in a sleek ponytail – so modern! But that didn't stop the bride from embracing her curls throughout the day. In a true blink-and-miss-it moment, the bride, 35, ditched her ponytail, having worn her hair up to walk down the aisle, say 'I do' and take photos outside the church with her twin sister, Chloe Fleming.

Later, she was photographed standing beside her new husband with her hair down, her blonde tresses tumbling down her back in bohemian curls with a centre part and plenty of volume at the root. Her hair stayed down for photos with her close pals, including one featuring Millie Allsopp, the co-founder of fashion label Usisi Sister. However, another shot showing her partying the night away at her reception revealed that her hair was back up in a ponytail.

Hum's hair makeover View post on Instagram "Choosing a wedding hairstyle is one of the biggest decisions for your big day. Sure, the venue is important, and the groom too, I suppose...but hair plays a huge part in your wedding day vibe," Melanie Macleod, HELLO!'s Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor, tells us. "It seems like Hum wanted the best of both worlds for her bridal hair, refusing to choose between a slick updo and tumbling waves, and instead going for both. And do you know what, why not? The pony provides an elegant, put-together look, while long, loose hair is perfect for the party. If you want to do the same, make sure your hairdresser sticks around for the duration of the day to help you shift seamlessly between styles."

© Instagram Hum Fleming slipped into a playful bridal mini dress Her hair wasn't the only part of her look to undergo a transformation, as Hum also slipped out of her Vivienne Westwood wedding dress and into a tiny sparkly mini dress so she could make the most of an evening spent on the dance floor. Her second bridal dress featured a square neckline, skater-style skirt, and matched her diamond drop earrings perfectly.

