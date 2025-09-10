Meet Michelle Dockery's music producer husband

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is overwhelmed with happiness when it comes to her pregnancy. The wonderful news also comes at a time when the popular show is coming to its conclusion with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. During the cast's Today show interview, the actress shared: "It certainly feels like a new chapter, in many ways, for all of us. And personally for myself, it's a new chapter. I'm very excited." It's time to delve into Michelle's love life and learn more about her husband, with whom she's welcoming life into the world for the first time.

The beginnings of love

The TV star met her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge in 2019 through mutual friends. They made their first red carpet appearance during the Rome Film Festival the same year. Although the couple hasn't opened up to the media about their relationship, they have remained consistent with their red carpet appearances together. They've been photographed at the 2022 premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal and at the BFI Chairman's Dinner in 2024.

Who is Jasper Waller-Bridge?

Jasper is a successful film and TV producer and music manager. In 2020 he launched his own production company called Day One Pictures, and his brand creates Disney+'s Camden series. His thriving career includes being the creative development director at the YMU Group. He was also Island Records' and Sony Music's record executive. Previously, he also managed singer Louis Tomlinson. Jasper's family is also heavily involved in the entertainment industry. In fact, his sister Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Fleabag and his other sister Isobel is a music composer.

© Getty Images Michelle debuted her baby bump on the red carpet alongside her husband

The pair's history

The couple got engaged in 2022 and the pair announced the celebratory news in the U.K.'s The Times. The duo tied the knot in 2023 in London at a small gathering in St. Nicholas' church. Michelle made her pregnancy public in September 2025 during the TV series' red carpet for its final premiere, during which the actress flaunted her baby bump with Jasper by her side.

© Getty Images The couple met in 2019 through mutual friends

During the big reveal, Michelle wore a gorgeous long baby blue satin dress, with a unique sparkly horizontal line over her chest as dress straps. She donned silver jewelry and sported a sleek and gelled-back hair look. Jasper rocked darker blue hues on his button-up shirt and tie, and he wore a black blazer, tailored pants and dress shoes.

© Getty Images The duo often attends red carpets together

A growing family

Despite the public's overall excitement about her pregnancy, Michelle revealed that not everyone gave the same level of enthusiasm. During her interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the entertainer expressed that her dog Alfie wasn't as excited. She hilariously shared: "Well, people keep asking me, 'Does he know?' You know, they're so sensitive. He doesn't care. I don't think he has any clue."

© Getty Images Michelle is excited for her new era as a mom

Jimmy responded: "I think he does," to which Michelle comically replied: "I'm quite disappointed." The TV host humorously added: "Really? Oh, wait until the baby arrives. Then Alfie's like, 'Where's all my attention?'"