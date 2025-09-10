Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Michelle Dockery's music producer husband
Subscribe
Meet Michelle Dockery's music producer husband

Meet Michelle Dockery's music producer husband

The Downton Abbey star is pregnant with her first child with her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge, whom she met in 2019. Find out more about him.

Image© WireImage
Nova M Bajamonti
Nova M BajamontiNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is overwhelmed with happiness when it comes to her pregnancy. The wonderful news also comes at a time when the popular show is coming to its conclusion with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. During the cast's Today show interview, the actress shared: "It certainly feels like a new chapter, in many ways, for all of us. And personally for myself, it's a new chapter. I'm very excited." It's time to delve into Michelle's love life and learn more about her husband, with whom she's welcoming life into the world for the first time.

Recommended videoYou may also likeDownton Abbey stars: Where are they now?

The beginnings of love

The TV star met her husband Jasper Waller-Bridge in 2019 through mutual friends. They made their first red carpet appearance during the Rome Film Festival the same year. Although the couple hasn't opened up to the media about their relationship, they have remained consistent with their red carpet appearances together. They've been photographed at the 2022 premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal and at the BFI Chairman's Dinner in 2024.

Who is Jasper Waller-Bridge?

Jasper is a successful film and TV producer and music manager. In 2020 he launched his own production company called Day One Pictures, and his brand creates Disney+'s Camden series. His thriving career includes being the creative development director at the YMU Group. He was also Island Records' and Sony Music's record executive. Previously, he also managed singer Louis TomlinsonJasper's family is also heavily involved in the entertainment industry. In fact, his sister Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Fleabag and his other sister Isobel is a music composer.

Jasper Waller-Bridge, Michelle Dockery at the "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" London Premiere held at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square on September 03, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Crossick/Variety via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Michelle debuted her baby bump on the red carpet alongside her husband

The pair's history

The couple got engaged in 2022 and the pair announced the celebratory news in the U.K.'s The Times. The duo tied the knot in 2023 in London at a small gathering in St. Nicholas' church. Michelle made her pregnancy public in September 2025 during the TV series' red carpet for its final premiere, during which the actress flaunted her baby bump with Jasper by her side.

#Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge attend the "Anatomy Of A Scandal" world premiere on April 14, 2022 in London, England#© Getty Images
The couple met in 2019 through mutual friends

During the big reveal, Michelle wore a gorgeous long baby blue satin dress, with a unique sparkly horizontal line over her chest as dress straps. She donned silver jewelry and sported a sleek and gelled-back hair look. Jasper rocked darker blue hues on his button-up shirt and tie, and he wore a black blazer, tailored pants and dress shoes.

Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere © Getty Images
The duo often attends red carpets together

A growing family

Despite the public's overall excitement about her pregnancy, Michelle revealed that not everyone gave the same level of enthusiasm. During her interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the entertainer expressed that her dog Alfie wasn't as excited. She hilariously shared: "Well, people keep asking me, 'Does he know?' You know, they're so sensitive. He doesn't care. I don't think he has any clue."

Michelle Dockery at Focus Features' "Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 08, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)© Getty Images
Michelle is excited for her new era as a mom

Jimmy responded: "I think he does," to which Michelle comically replied: "I'm quite disappointed." The TV host humorously added: "Really? Oh, wait until the baby arrives. Then Alfie's like, 'Where's all my attention?'" 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Weddings
See more
Read More