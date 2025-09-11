Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox set the record straight on their marriage

Congraulations are in order for Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox who tied the knot with a secret wedding! The news was revealed during NBC's special Downton Abbey Celebrates The Grand Finale. During the programme, Michael said: "I owe a lot to this show. I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show."

Co-star Lesley Nicol then asked the couple: "What if someone said you're actually going to find your wife and have a child? Life-changing stuff." Michael gushed: "I know. It's incredible."

HELLO! has reached out to Michael and Laura's representatives for comment.

The couple, who portray Lady Edith and Andrew Parker on the beloved British show, met while filming season five. They have always done their utmost to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and welcomed secretly welcomed a son named Luca in March 2021. If one thing's for sure, it's that Downton has been the catalyst for so many incredible life milestones, something Laura discussed in 2019. She told Town and Country: "I've fallen in love and made wonderful friends – how lucky am I?'

© Getty Laura and Michael have married in secret

Adding: "I think we're lucky, and support and understand each other. It's tough, so to have someone who's got your back...It can be really beautiful when you're working together and chatting about stuff that's hard and they get it." Michael has also commented on their romance but explained how despite meeting on Downton, it doesn't form the centre of their relationship. He told the Sunday Post: "We try not to talk about it too much outside of our personal lives. And that was the same on set. It was just professional.

"We'd go to work and we didn't want it to be a thing in any way when we were working together." He added: "It was great, though, to go to work with your best pal. Apart from that we like to keep it quite separate from Downton."

One thing Laura said she did learn from her castmates was how to strike the balance of having a "normal life." She said: "I feel like I've learnt that from a lot of Downton actors. Everyone prioritises their family and their friends and their home life. That's why, when they get to go and do incredible things, they're in a good place to work hard and be disciplined and be grateful."