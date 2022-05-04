Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C Fox welcome first baby together The pair have been together since 2014

Congratulations are in order for Downton Abbey stars Laura Carmichael and Michael C Fox, who have welcomed their first baby together!

According to The Sun, the pair who found love on the set of the much-loved period drama secretly welcomed a son named Luca in March 2021. Their bundle of joy is now 14 months old, with the duo successfully managing to avoid the spotlight during their first year of parenthood.

WATCH: Downton Abbey cast reminisce on 12 years in the franchise

Laura played Lady Edith Crawley in the ITV drama from the beginning until its final episode in 2015, while Michael first appeared as footman Andrew Parker in series five and remained on the show since it ended. Both reprised their roles for the first follow-up film in 2019 and the recently released sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era.

The pair confirmed in interviews that they met on the set of the Julian Fellowes series but did not go public with their relationship until 2016 - the year after the series finished - when they stepped out together at a fashion event.

The new parents stepped out together at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere last month

The pair rarely talk about their relationship to the press but have given a few insights into their romance over recent years. Speaking to Town and Country in 2019, the actress gushed about how lucky she felt to have met her partner in the way she did.

"When you are able to work, and love it, it is such a joy," she said. "And I've fallen in love and made wonderful friends – how lucky am I?"

The couple have kept their relationship out of the spotlight since they began dating in 2014

Michael has also commented on their romance but explained how despite meeting on Downton, it doesn't form the centre of their relationship. He told the Sunday Post: "We try not to talk about it too much outside of our personal lives. And that was the same on set. It was just professional.

"We'd go to work and we didn't want it to be a thing in any way when we were working together." He added: "It was great, though, to go to work with your best pal. Apart from that we like to keep it quite separate from Downton."

The new parents made a rare public appearance last month at the Downton Abbey: A New Era London premiere last week, where they posed for a series of sweet snaps on the red carpet.

