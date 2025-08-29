Billionaire bride Becca Bloom you've never heard of prepares to tie the knot - with a $5m wedding budget

The phenomenon of the overnight star is not dead as we imagined: almost out of nowhere, Becca Bloom, the daughter of two Silicon Valley tycoons, became one of the most popular creators on TikTok. In a nutshell, she is the polar opposite of everything 'quiet luxury' represents: she approaches the world with a sense of humour, and, most importantly, is never afraid to display her wealth in the most in-your-face way possible. Now, the billionaire heiress is set to become a billionaire bride – and the ceremony is sure to be an outstanding one.

At the end of August, Becca will marry her Amazon executive fiancé, David Pownall. The 27-year-old has been documenting her preparations for her big day on her TikTok account, giving fans a look at her dress-shopping experience, the jewellery she'll be wearing, organising the floral arrangements and the venue.

Becca Bloom's wedding venue

Lake Como is an especially popular billionaire wedding destination this year, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez marrying there, and Becca is set to be the next bride to tie the knot in the gorgeous Italian destination. She and David will say their vows at Villa Balbiano, a 16th-century palazzo situated on the west shore.

Revealing the location back in January through her TikTok account, Becca told viewers that they had charged her somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 for the venue alone, including "absolutely nothing". It's estimated that, with everything involved, the wedding could cost up to $5 million (£3.7 million). Daisy Bradley, wedding and events director at The Post Barn, calls this a "fairly standard" cost for a luxury venue, especially in Italy, where luxury destination weddings are seeing a massive rise.

She adds: "This is one of the more iconic properties on Lake Como, and many other celebrities have got married here, and House of Gucci was also filmed there. It would be nice to see Becca Bloom do something different to really stand out."

Moreover, the arrangements will be done by royal florist Larry Walshe, known for his spectacular designs. Daisy estimates the cost of flowers to be over half a million: "Previous weddings I looked after spent over £400,000 on flowers, and that was in London, so all the logistics of getting the flowers abroad and the team over from London will absolutely increase that price tag!"

Becca Bloom has not revealed her dress

Though she has shared a video of the dresses that she tried but didn't end up choosing, which included pieces from the likes of Ellie Saab, which she called a "final contender", Oscar de la Renta, Monique Lhuillier and more. One design aspect the dresses all had in common was their voluminous train, so we can expect an immense and extravagant gown on the big day.

Becca Bloom's jewellery is set to be incredible

On the other hand, the influencer has shared a lot more about the jewellery that she will be wearing for the wedding, showing off a necklace and matching earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels' Folie des Pres collection. Daisy notes: "This will be stunning – as a child, I had the Van Cleef adverts torn out of Vogue and Tatler plastered all over my bedroom walls, they were iconic. Even someone not interested in high fashion recognises the brand."

We don't know for sure whether she will be wearing the ring from the same collection on the day, though she has it, but we can expect that she'll be wearing her beautiful engagement ring, which has an insanely large diamond set into it.

The event will certainly be one to remember, as any luxury wedding of that scale is, as Daisy notes: "It gives us all inspirational and aspirational dreams for our own big day!" She notes that the beauty of luxury weddings is how "people genuinely spend hundreds of thousands, if not millions, to achieve the 'look'".