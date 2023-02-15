Stars accused of having an affair with the nanny These Hollywood stars made headlines after reportedly having extra-marital affairs

These Hollywood stars made headlines after reportedly having an affair with their children's nannies. From Jude Law to Arnold Schwarzenegger, keep reading for the lowdown on what actually happened, plus what these celebrities had to say about their alleged extramarital relationships.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

In 2011, it was revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger had fathered a child with his former housekeeper, Mildred Baena, who had been with his family for nearly 20 years. The Terminator star's extra-marital affair resulted in the birth of his son, Joseph, with whom he now maintains a close relationship. Shortly after the news of Arnold's relationship with Mildred Baena became public, his then-wife Maria Shriver filed for divorce.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has spoken openly about his previous affair with his housekeeper, Mildred Baena

Reflecting on his past, the A-lister had since spoken openly about the affair, telling Men's Journal: "You do think about it every so often."

"I can beat myself up as much as I want — it's not gonna change the situation," he said. "So the key thing is, How do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?"

Arnold added: "You can't go back — if I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course, I would go back in time and would say, 'Arnold . . . no.' You know, it's always easy to be smart in hindsight. That's not the way it works."

The actor's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, has also spoken about how the affair affected their family. During an appearance on The Talk, she said: "My parents were very, very big on making sure that we remained a family unit no matter what happened and they did a really good job at that."

The actor's daughter, Katherine, has also revealed how the affair affected their family

Ben Affleck

In 2015, Ben Affleck was forced to deny reports of an affair between himself and the family nanny, Christine Ouzounian, after she had told friends that they'd engaged in a more intimate relationship. At the time, the Argo star was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

Ben Affleck was forced to deny reports of an affair with the family nanny during his marriage to Jennifer Garner

In response to the rumours, Ben's representatives also released a statement, denouncing the reports as "complete garbage and full of lies." Putting an end to the speculation, the actor's former wife, Jennifer, later confirmed that their 10-year marriage had not come to an end because of an alleged affair with the nanny.

The actor's representatives released a statement that called the reports "complete garbage"

"We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny,' she revealed to Vanity Fair in 2016. "She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation. Bad judgment? Yes. It's not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations about the meaning of 'scandal.'"

Jude Law

In July 2005, Jude Law's relationship with actress Sienna Miller came under fire after it was alleged that The Holiday star had been having an affair with their kids' nanny. Daisy Wright, the woman in question, had taken part in an exclusive interview with the Sunday Mirror, in which she handed over extracts from her diary, which included intimate details of their relationship.

Jude Law's relationship with Sienna Miller ended after his affair with Daisy Wright was revealed

Within days, Jude eventually issued a statement, admitting to the affair and apologising to his former fiancée, Sienna: "Following the reports in today's papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," he said. "I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defense for my actions which I sincerely regret and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

The pair attempted to move on following the scandal but eventually split in November 2006 before briefly reconciling in 2009. They split up for good in 2011.

Robin Williams

Between 1978 and 1988, the late Robin Williams was married to his first wife, Valerie Velardi, with whom he shared a son, Zachary Pym Williams. However, reports of an affair between the Good Will Hunting star and his son's nanny, Marsha Garces, later surfaced.

Robin Williams's first wife Valerie Velardi has spoken publicly about his infidelity

Shortly after his divorce from Valerie, Robin and Marsha went on to marry on April 30, 1989, further fuelling reports. They eventually welcomed two children, Zelda Rae Williams and Cody Alan Williams, before divorcing in 2010.

After decades of speculation, Robin's first wife, Valerie Velardi finally confirmed that the Hollywood star had indeed been unfaithful throughout their 10-year marriage, however, his relationship with their nanny had actually begun after their separation.

Reports of an affair were further fuelled when the actor married his son's former nanny Marsha Garces in 1989

In the documentary, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, Valerie explained: "He loved women. Absolutely loved women. And I got it. I understood and I wanted him to have that. But I also wanted him to come home."

Gavin Rossdale

While Gavin Rossdale has never officially confirmed his alleged affair with the nanny, Mindy Mann, his former wife Gwen Stefani has hinted that an extra-marital relationship had led to their divorce in 2016. The singer told Cosmopolitan: "Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told. Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture."

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale divorced in 2016 following his alleged affair with their nanny

Asked whether she knew if something was going on at the time, Gwen simply replied: "All you have to do is listen to every single song I've ever written and it's all there. It's an ongoing theme that I've had for a long time." Shortly after their divorce, the music star released her third studio album –This Is What the Truth Feels Like – which she has since referred to as a "break-up record." Among the album's many songs are 'Misery,' 'Red Flag' and 'Used to Love You.'

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Gwen was asked once more about the rumours that Gavin Rossdale had cheated on her with their nanny. "I went through a real period of anger, but I felt like this song was almost like a forgiveness song," she said, "It's admitting, I used to love you and now I don't."

