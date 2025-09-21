Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate relationship milestone a month after adoption reveal

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi aren't just basking in the glory of being new parents to a baby girl, now they're also celebrating one whole year of marriage! The couple took to their respective social media pages to mark the sweet milestone on Sunday, September 21. While the pair privately first tied the knot in May 2024, they hosted a lavish second ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in front of their family and friends, including some of Millie's Stranger Things co-stars, with Matthew Modine even officiating.

Millie, 21, shared a photo from their wedding on Instagram, captioning it: "1 year married, I love being your wife," with a white heart emoji. Jake, 23, commented on the post: "Best wife ever I love you so much," and then shared his own post, another snap from the wedding. "One year in the books, many more to go. I love you so much my beautiful wife. Happy anniversary."

Exactly one month prior, on August 21, Millie and Jake took to Instagram with a joint statement announcing the news that they'd become parents. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," the statement read. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were three."

Speaking with Vanity Fair a few months after the Italian ceremony, Matthew, who plays Dr. Martin "Papa" Brenner on the hit Netflix series, shared of the big day: "It was absolutely sublime. I was surprised how emotional I became during the vows. I'd been witness to so much of Millie's private life and her professional career – and I'd seen her grow from that adorable child into a beautiful and thoughtful adult."

"I was with her when she first met young Jake. And now she's beginning a whole new life with such a kind man," he gushed. Despite being so young when they first met, began dating, and tied the knot, Millie noted that they were clear about their lives ahead, including tying the knot in their early 20s. "We were pretty united going into it."

© Instagram Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are celebrating a year of marriage

"We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," she continued. "It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."

© Instagram The couple have been together since 2021 and tied the knot last year

The Electric State star reflected on the lessons she'd learned from marriage. "Loving someone and being in love are two different things. I think I loved a lot of people I was with, like I loved my friends. But he is the first man I've ever loved and been in love with. If we're not fully invested, then what's the point? We have to be, and we always have been."

© Instagram They announced exactly one month ago that they'd welcomed a baby girl via adoption

The couple now live with their daughter and many adorable animals on a farm outside Savannah, Georgia.