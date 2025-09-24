The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond's real reason she spent anniversary apart from husband Ladd

Ree Drummond may have spent her latest wedding anniversary apart from her husband, but she is already planning to make up for it. Over the weekend, the Pioneer Woman host shared a sweet tribute to her husband Ladd Drummond, as they rang in their 29th wedding anniversary. And as she noted that the couple had unfortunately spent the special day apart, she shared insight into what the two are already thinking about doing for their milestone 30th next year.

In a previous Instagram post, Ree had celebrated the launch of her new QVC line, Ree by The Pioneer Woman, sharing that she was headed to their headquarters in West Chester, Pennsylvania with her daughter Paige on Sunday and Monday, simultaneously revealing why she was apart from Ladd on their anniversary, as he stayed back home at their Oklahoma ranch.

A couple days later, in honor of the anniversary, she shared a recent, loved-up photo of her and Ladd, followed by a sweet throwback of the two on their wedding day back in 1996. "It's just our 29th, so we aren’t too worked up that we’re in separate states today," she wrote, adding: "…but God willing and the creek don't rise, we'll be somewhere in Europe for our 30th."

© The Pioneer Woman Ree and Ladd rang in their 29th anniversary this year

"We had to shake on it recently, because we know our homebody selves too well and something always comes up," she then confessed, before asking fans for recommendations on where they should go. " BTW, swipe right to see us as babies. If those two kids only knew what was ahead… Happy anniversary Honey (and thank you to Earth, Wind, and Fire, too.) WHAT A RIDE, MAN!!!" she concluded.

Fans and family alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and celebrate them, with their eldest daughter Alex cheekily joking: "Happy anni!!!! From your honeymoon baby," as her sister Alex also wrote: "Happy anni!! Love you guys so much," plus fellow famous farmer Hannah Neeleman of Ballerina Farm also commented: "Happy anniversary to two wonderful humans!"

© Getty The couple hopes to spend their 30th wedding anniversary in Europe

In addition to daughters Alex, 27 — who recently welcomed her first child with husband Mauricio Scott — and Paige, 25, Ree and Ladd are also parents to sons Bryce, 21, and Todd, 20, plus they welcomed Jamar, 21, into the family in 2018 after they became his foster parents.

© Ree Drummond The Drummonds

The Drummond family are one of the largest land-owning families in the United States, and their home sits on a whopping 433,000 acres of land in Pawhuska, which is in Osage County. Per a 2017 analysis from The Land Report, as of that year, the Drummond family were the 23rd largest landowner in the US.

© Instagram Ree with her first grandchild, her daughter Alex's daughter Sofia

The Daily Mail also reported that the Bureau of Land Management has given Drummond Land & Cattle Co up to $23.9 million, as part of contracts awarded to the family to keep wild horses and donkeys on their massive property, as they need the land to "support animal protection," and for upkeep in land clean up.