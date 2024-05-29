Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond shares rare picture of lookalike sister

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has shared a rare picture of her lookalike sister, Betsy, with the pair posing alongside their beloved father.

Ree and her sister Betsy stood alongside their dad in P-Town Pizza, a local Italian spot in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where the Drummond family has lived for centuries.

Mom-of-five Ree wore blue denim jeans and a floral oversized blouse tucked in, paired with cowboy boots, while her sister rocked a bright green tee with jeans and flat sandals.

© Ree Drummond Ree Drummond and sister Betsy

The sisters are very close, but Betsy recently shared that their busy lives mean "it’s not very often that we get to spend a few uninterrupted days together just hanging, laughing, walking, talking, eating, drinking, shopping".

"But man, it’s such a gift when we do," Betsy captioned an adorable picture of Ree sitting across from her.

"I don’t even have the words for what an amazing sister she is. No matter how busy things get and how much exciting stuff she’s got going on, not one iota of our fun energy together has ever changed. —I’m not gonna cry! Love ya, Ree. Thanks for the best time ever in the mountains doing a whole lotta nothin."

© Betsy Smith Ree Drummond

Betsy is also mom to one son, and she once told followers that she loves having a "sister who loves my child about as much as I do and would do anything for him," calling it "a source of endless gratitude".

The Food Network favorite and her husband Ladd Drummond, who she married in 1996, share five kids together, Alex, 26, Paige, 24, Bryce, 20, Todd, 19, plus they welcomed Jamar, 20, into the family in 2018 after the couple became his foster parents. Their daughter Paige recently moved back to her family's massive Oklahoma ranch – and Ree has already revealed her daughter to work.

© Ree Drummond Ree and her family

In a recent Pioneer Woman blog post, Ree teased that her husband Ladd now has "a favorite cowboy," before revealing: "And her name is Paige!"

"As most of you know, Paige came home in January to work on the ranch full time," she continued, before sharing Paige's impressive breadth of work: "She's getting more and more experience in every aspect of ranching, from sorting cattle to weaning calves to fixing fence and water gaps to building salt boxes and a long list of other have-to chores."

The doting mom then teased: "She's getting banged up, scratched, bruised, and clobbered...and time will tell if she's in this for the long haul!" before gushing: "Ladd is loving having her home. (Psst. I am, too!)"

The Drummond's land in Pawhuska, Oklahoma – which now spans a size of almost half of Rhode Island at almost 680 square miles – was the scene for many of the murders of Osage Indians in the 1920s.

The devastating murder of innocents for oil is the story told in 2023's Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorcese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio; there has never been any indication the Drummonds were involved in the Osage '"reign of terror".