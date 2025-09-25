Exclusive: Catherine Zeta-Jones' unexpected 2-word advice for kids with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been Hollywood staples for decades, so it's no surprise that their two children are following in their talented footsteps by chasing careers in the entertainment industry. The Wednesday actress, who will celebrate her joint birthday with Michael on September 25, got candid about the piece of advice she would suggest to her kids, Dylan and Carys, as they stepped into the spotlight. HELLO! caught up with Catherine at the 2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Celebrity Match in New York, where she was teamed with NBA star Pau Gasol against country singer Miranda Lambert and GMA host Michael Strahan.

The Oscar winner looked stunning in a fitted navy polo shirt and matching trousers, with a navy visor, black sunglasses and black gloves. She added a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dark pink lipstick to complete the look. When asked by HELLO! if she had a competitive streak with her family in regards to sports, she admitted, "Yes, I do. Unfortunately, we all do, but it's a healthy one."

Catherine then offered up a word of advice for her children amid their move into the spotlight, suggesting that they should "Play golf!" She and Michael, who married in November 2000, welcomed Dylan three months prior to their nuptials, while Carys arrived in 2002, just 10 days after Catherine won the Oscar for Chicago. Michael is also a proud dad to Cameron, 46, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Diandra Luker.

Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022 and has pursued a career both in acting and podcasting. He is set to make his film debut in the psychological thriller I Will Come to You, and shared how honored he was to take the lead. "I was drawn to this role because of its complexity and depth," he said in a statement. "I am looking forward to bringing this character to life and being a part of a project that pushes boundaries."

The 25-year-old launched his Young American podcast in 2024 in the lead up to the US election, which has since played host to a slew of notable politicians, activists and thought leaders. "I felt we were turning our backs on so much of what makes America special. The rhetoric I was seeing, some of the policies being floated – I couldn't believe this was who we are as a nation," he explained to FAULT.

"That was very scary, but it also inspired me to do everything I can to stay true to and fight for the ideals I was raised to uphold." Dylan continued: "I see my role as host of Young American very much in the same way…my role, just like in the campaigns I worked on, is to help elevate and amplify their stories, platforms, and messages."

© Getty Images Dylan is an actor and political podcaster

As for Carys, who graduated from Brown University in May 2025, the brunette beauty is already making her mark as an actress with a role in the 2024 short film [Expletive] That Guy, executive-produced by Spike Lee and co-starring Victoria Pedretti. Despite being afraid of the paparazzi as a child, the 22-year-old shared with Town & Country that she wants to follow in her parents' footsteps, and won't be just another nepo baby.

© Getty Carys is a budding actress with a short film under her belt

"When I was younger, I didn't like the idea of having this name attached to me, this kind of 'Douglas dynasty' stuff," she told the publication. "I think what bothers me the most is that people think I don't work hard for it…that anything I do gets handed to me. When, honestly, I feel like it's the opposite. I feel I need to constantly prove myself to people – that I am not just my parents' daughter."