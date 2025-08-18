Catherine Zeta Jones reveals rare glimpse into home life with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta Jones revealed a rare and intimate glimpse into her 'comfortable' home life with husband Michael Douglas in a recent interview.

The actress, who splits her time between her four houses, explained her life, although 'jet-set' is not 'excessive'.

"I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it’s not excessive, it’s very comfortable," Catherine, 55, told The Times.

© Getty Images Michael is married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54

The couple own two houses in New York, plus one in Canada and another in Spain, where they spend most of their time.

They share two children together, Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, and Michael’s son Cameron, 46, from his first marriage. Dylan and Carys were raised in Bermuda before the family moved back to New York in 2009.

Catherine and Michael previously split in 2013 following his tongue cancer battle and her bipolar disorder diagnosis. However, the couple reconciled in 2014 and have been open about working on their marriage since.

© Getty Images Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones

"Two celebrities together make 10. It’s just the way it is. There’s two versions of the story and there’s two make-believes," she revealed.

Catherine also detailed one special secret to their long marriage which has lasted over 25 years.

"We don’t listen to the crap that is written about us, that’s the main thing. And we respect our space, we’re independent spirits."

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024

The Chicago star also mentioned that despite the 25-year age gap, the two are actually very similar.

"We are very similar; we were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We’re not afraid to be verbal, to express ourselves. I wear everything on my sleeve and so does he, which is good."

She also detailed her husband's recent step away from the spotlight after a long and successful career.

© WireImage Catherine Zeta-Jones and her son Dylan Douglas

"Michael has definitely earned the chance to slow down. But I never say never," she added. "He’s his father’s son and loves to work — let’s just say, ‘retirement’ is a flexible concept."

Catherine later spoke of her special relationship with her father-in-law who died aged 103 in 2020.

"He was a flirty little thing," she said.

"He was wonderful and he was very fond of me, as I was of him. I miss him. They [Kirk and his wife, Anne] left a philanthropic legacy that was way beyond movies."