Coleen Nolan's 'hurtful' confession about sister dating her boyfriend

It's no secret that Coleen Nolan shares a close bond with her sisters, having sung as part of The Nolans family girl group, which she starred alongside sisters Anne, Bernie, Linda, Denise, and Maureen, since its formation in 1974. However, that doesn't stop there from being hiccups along the way, as Coleen recently divulged on an episode of Loose Women. The 'I'm in the Mood for Dancing' singer and Loose Women panelist retold the story to fellow panelists Kaye Adams, Mariella Frostrup, and Jane Moore, saying: "I was seeing somebody, actually living with them for two years, and then my sister ended up being with him.

"Maureen told me, and I knew anyway. I was deciding at the time that I didn't want to be with the guy, but it was still shocking and hurtful, she added. "We never fell out because I thought he wasn't worth losing my sister over. And also, a bit snide of me, I loved sitting back and seeing how long it would last, and it didn't!"

Coleen was questioned by Kaye Adams about who she felt more betrayed by at the time – her boyfriend or her sister. "I was more betrayed by probably my sister at the time," Coleen admitted, before revealing that it was her late sister Bernie, who passed away in 2013, who dated him. "We grew up as six girls, and we had the same taste in guys. "The difference is with me is that it was fight to the death for the guy, but when he picked who he wanted, that was it. Obviously, it went a bit further than that with those two."

Ultimately, Coleen didn't let the situation come between them. "We never fell out ever because I sat there and thought, 'He's not worth losing my sister over'." Viewers were quick to react to the admission on social media. "Forgiveness is better for your heart to move on....what a GREAT lady you are....your sister is lucky to still have you," one commenter wrote, while a second added: "Nothing but respect for that lady. What a wonderful woman."

Coleen Nolan's romances

Her previous boyfriend aside, Coleen has been open about her love life on Loose Women. She has been married twice, first tying the knot with EastEnders actor Shane Richie in 1990. The pair share two sons, Shane Jr., 36, and Jake, 33. Coleen and Shane divorced in 1999 after the singer discovered her husband had been unfaithful. Coleen went on to marry Ray Fensome in 2007, and they welcomed a daughter, Ciara, in 2001. However, the pair went their separate ways in 2018.

"We could have said, I'm in my 50s, you're in your 60s, we're too old to start again. Let's just stay together and carry on. Because we weren't rowing or anything," Coleen said of her split from Ray. "We were just leading separate lives. I just decided, I don't want to just settle, and I don't want a lodger. So I'd rather you just leave, and we can be great friends. And that's worked out really well."