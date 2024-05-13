Loose Women's Kaye Adams' 'no contact' confession in 33-year relationship with private partner

Kaye Adams has been in a relationship with Ian Campbell for 33 years, and although they now live in Scotland with their children Charley and Bonnie, they have had to navigate long distance on several occasions.

Many couples may fill the physical void of their partner by staying in regular communication, but the Loose Women star recently admitted she doesn't think it's necessary. In fact, she shocked her co-stars Frankie Bridge, Judi Love and Linda Robson by stating that she could go several days without saying a word to her long-term partner.

© Instagram Kaye and her partner Ian have always had different work schedules

"I could easily go 24 hours, 48 hours without having any contact with Ian," she said. When Judi and Frankie probed her further, she reiterated: "A whole two days. Sometimes three."

Kaye joked she knows he's in Europe, but doesn't feel the need to have regular updates from him. "You must have a very trusting and secure relationship I think to be able to be like that," Frankie replied.

While Judi said she'd want to chat with her long-term partner daily about good or bad events, Kaye didn't seem to agree. "What do you say? If you look at my texts with Ian, it would just be: 'Can you get some milk?' That's all we ever say to each other."

Long-distance relationship

© Instagram The couple, who never married, share two children

Throughout her three-decade relationship with Ian, Kaye confessed they have become used to spending time apart.

"Ian and I are both away for work a lot though and it wouldn't work for everybody but I think it works for us. You know, we've been together for 30 years plus… We're never entirely sure because it's so long and can't remember… But it's definitely 30 years plus!

"We've just always been like that, we've always had our own thing going on and before I had the kids and I was doing Loose Women I was in Manchester from Monday to Friday for a long time and he works a lot in Italy doing tennis stuff so it's just the way that we are.

"Whether it strengthens us or not I don’t know but I do know that it certainly doesn't damage [the relationship] because it's just our rhythm!" she explained.

Kaye on marriage plans

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Kaye wears rings on her left hand despite never getting married

While Kaye and Ian placed more importance on starting a family than getting married, the TV star said she hasn't ruled out walking down the aisle.

Chatting to The Mirror, she said: "When we first met Ian was in his late 20s working as a tennis coach, spending half his life in Italy and half in Scotland, and he was not a man going to settle down.

"He's an unconventional person and I didn’t have any great thoughts of settling down at that stage either. It was just a relationship that carried on and carried on, very happily, and maybe we just passed the point of getting married.

"If Ian wants to pop the question and I get a decent ring and a good holiday out of it I wouldn't say no!" joked Kaye.

Commenting on their commitment, the mother-of-two continued: "We would never have had children if we weren't going to stay together and getting married isn't something that needs to happen for our relationship."

