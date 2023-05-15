Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Nolan opens up about fallout with sisters Coleen, Linda and late Bernie
Anne Nolan opens up about fallout with sisters Coleen, Linda and late Bernie

nolan sisters bernie linda and anne on morning tv shows discussing cancer battles
Anne Nolan has laid bare the truth about her famous four-year fallout with her sisters. In a new interview, the singer revealed the family fight left her feeling an “overwhelming sense of betrayal” as she spoke from the heart about the upset.

Admittedly the 72-year-old has warned her sisters that she has shared details about their family row in her upcoming autobiography New Beginnings but she remains confident it won’t cause any more fights. “My book just tells my perspective of it, how I perceived it and what I thought about it all. I’m not having a go or blaming anybody,” she told The Mirror’s Notebook magazine this week, pointing out her sisters have already openly discussed the fight on their own terms. “I told my sisters there was going to be a bit about the fallout in it and they said that’s fine. If they don’t want to read it, they won’t read it.”

Maureen, Anne, Bernie, Linda and Denise Nolan at the hairdressers© Getty
The Nolan sisters at the hairdressers
Linda, Coleen, Bernie and Maureen of the The Nolans sighted at BBC Radio 2 © Getty
Linda, Coleen, Bernie and Maureen getting together for an outing

In her book, Anne will detail the emotional moment her “stomach dropped” when she wasn’t invited on The Nolans’ 2009 tour with Maureen, Linda, Coleen and Bernie. Her sister Denise also wasn’t part of the family tour but that didn’t make it any less upsetting for Anne.

The Nolan sisters pose together at London Heathrow Airport© Getty
The Nolan sisters pose together at London Heathrow Airport
Coleen Nolan, Linda Nolan, Maureen Nolan and Bernie Nolan performing together© Getty
Coleen Nolan, Linda Nolan, Maureen Nolan and Bernie Nolan performing together

Moving on, Anne said her sisters came together again and bonded over heartache when sister Bernie’s cancer came back. She added: “When we found out Bernie’s cancer had come back, we forgot that we weren’t speaking because we were there for her.” Sadly, Bernie died in 2013.

Coleen, Bernie, Linda and Maureen look close as the sisters pose together© Getty
Coleen, Bernie, Linda and Maureen look close as the sisters pose together
linda and anne nolan appearing via video link on lorraine with shaved heads© ITV/REX/Shutterstock
Anne Nolan and sister Linda underwent chemotherapy at the same time in 2020

Since then, the sisters have remained close and put their huge fallout behind them. “My sisters and I are really great friends,” she said. “When you’re family, you may fall out, but even at the time when we didn’t like each other very much, we still loved each other. It’s an emotion you can’t help.”

Maureen, Bernie, Linda and Colleen Nolan cuddle together on an old shoot© Getty
Maureen, Bernie, Linda and Colleen Nolan pose together in throwback shoot photo

The Nolan sisters' fallout was very public. Previously, her sister Coleen spoke about the family rift on Loose Women during a discussion about Prince Harry and his fallout with the royal family. "It has been well documented that me and my sisters fell out. We didn't speak for about four years - that is a long time," Coleen admitted. "But, at the time, I had every single person saying to me 'but it's your family'. I felt like saying it can't always be like that with family. Sometimes you have to think, if they were friends, I probably wouldn't speak to them over what had happened and over things that had been said."

linda anne nolan© ITV
Linda and Anne have experienced heartbreaking cancer battles
Coleen Nolan on ITV's Loose Women© ITV
Coleen has spoken before about her fight with her sisters

She added: "When Bernie died, it put everything into perspective… We never talk about our falling out now. We never revisited what it was about or how we fell out, because there is no point.”

