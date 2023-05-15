Anne Nolan opens up about fallout with sisters Coleen, Linda and late Bernie

Anne Nolan has laid bare the truth about her famous four-year fallout with her sisters. In a new interview, the singer revealed the family fight left her feeling an “overwhelming sense of betrayal” as she spoke from the heart about the upset.

Admittedly the 72-year-old has warned her sisters that she has shared details about their family row in her upcoming autobiography New Beginnings but she remains confident it won’t cause any more fights. “My book just tells my perspective of it, how I perceived it and what I thought about it all. I’m not having a go or blaming anybody,” she told The Mirror’s Notebook magazine this week, pointing out her sisters have already openly discussed the fight on their own terms. “I told my sisters there was going to be a bit about the fallout in it and they said that’s fine. If they don’t want to read it, they won’t read it.”

In her book, Anne will detail the emotional moment her “stomach dropped” when she wasn’t invited on The Nolans’ 2009 tour with Maureen, Linda, Coleen and Bernie. Her sister Denise also wasn’t part of the family tour but that didn’t make it any less upsetting for Anne.

Moving on, Anne said her sisters came together again and bonded over heartache when sister Bernie’s cancer came back. She added: “When we found out Bernie’s cancer had come back, we forgot that we weren’t speaking because we were there for her.” Sadly, Bernie died in 2013.

Since then, the sisters have remained close and put their huge fallout behind them. “My sisters and I are really great friends,” she said. “When you’re family, you may fall out, but even at the time when we didn’t like each other very much, we still loved each other. It’s an emotion you can’t help.”

The Nolan sisters' fallout was very public. Previously, her sister Coleen spoke about the family rift on Loose Women during a discussion about Prince Harry and his fallout with the royal family. "It has been well documented that me and my sisters fell out. We didn't speak for about four years - that is a long time," Coleen admitted. "But, at the time, I had every single person saying to me 'but it's your family'. I felt like saying it can't always be like that with family. Sometimes you have to think, if they were friends, I probably wouldn't speak to them over what had happened and over things that had been said."

She added: "When Bernie died, it put everything into perspective… We never talk about our falling out now. We never revisited what it was about or how we fell out, because there is no point.”

