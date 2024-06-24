Loose Women's Coleen Nolan surprises in very familiar lacy outfit at family wedding

Coleen Nolan took a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' book when it came to dressing for her sister and fellow The Nolans star's wedding.

Denise Nolan, 76, recently tied the knot with her long-term partner Tom in front of close family and friends, including a very glamorous Coleen.

The Loose Women panellist was spotted enjoying a pink shot during the celebrations while wearing a gorgeous navy wedding guest dress covered with statement polka dots. The V-neck was trimmed with a white lace Peter Pan collar, much like Prince William's wife Kate's iconic Alessandra Rich midi dress.

Princess style

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess of Wales' blue spotty Alessandra Rich dress has become iconic

In 2019, the mother-of-three stepped out at Bletchley Park for a royal engagement in a calf-grazing frock with a contrasting white collar and a daring leg split, which many considered to be breaking royal protocol.

While her dress featured long sleeves and a high neckline, unlike Coleen's, she wore another spotty co-ord from the same designer for the Wimbledon final in 2022, complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a V-neck and a sophisticated midi-length.

© Getty Kate also wore a co-ord from the brand at Wimbledon

Coleen's dress appeared to be a combination of Kate's elegant outfits, and she completed her look with bright pink nails and low-key trainers as she danced at the evening reception.

"What a beautiful day it was last Monday, celebrating the wedding of my sister Denise and my brother-in-law Tom, finally tying the knot after 47 years. It was a gorgeous day to honor two very special people xxx," she captioned the video.

Her blue colours coordinated with the bride, who layered a sparkly midnight blue blazer over her unconventional pastel yellow bridal gown.

Coleen's marriages

© Mark Campbell/Shutterstock Coleen shares kids with her two ex-husbands

Coleen was previously married to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999 and to Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018. While she has been dating her boyfriend Michael Jones on and off for several years, after they met on Tinder in 2021, she told Bella magazine she is in no hurry to walk down the aisle for the third time.

"Third time lucky… Oh, who knows? I never thought I'd meet anyone again, so who knows. I'm not totally against it, but it's not happening yet," she confirmed.

She described her beau as "very attentive and romantic" and confessed: "At first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit… eventually, I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Coleen and Michael first started daring in 2021

The singer and presenter also opened up about their three splits to her co-star Kaye Adams on her podcast How To Be 60. "I was so messed up that I actually finished with Michael three times. It was nothing to do with him. I went and had therapy because I wasn't used to being with somebody like that. I'd say: 'I'm going to Tesco,' and he'd say: 'I'll come with you,' and I'd say: 'Why are you coming to the supermarket with me?'

"I was pushing away everything I’d wanted in my life from a relationship because I wasn’t used to it," Coleen explained.

Judging from the pair's romantic display dancing at Denise's wedding, they have reconciled their differences.

"It's a very different relationship and I actually feel grown-up for the first time in my life. I don't feel like a silly teenager in a relationship. It's a 100 per cent partnership.

"I live quite an unpredictable life as far as work and I just want to be peaceful in my personal life and he brings such a calmness to my crazy life. Nothing's a drama. I've never had that and it's a beautiful feeling," she said.

