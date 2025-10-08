Princess Beatrice's 'ethereal' wedding guest mini dress was a scene-stealer

Princess Beatrice has attended a number of royal weddings over the years, but perhaps her most embellished came in July 2011 when she attended the nuptials of her cousin Zara (née Phillips) to England rugby star Mike Tindall in Edinburgh. The niece of King Charles, now 37, was seen arriving at Canongate Kirk wearing an Angela Kelly midi dress featuring a scalloped hem. The skirt was covered with beads and appliqué flowers, while the top was made from teal satin in a block colour.



Over the top, the princess opted for a collarless jacket in the same teal fabric with three-quarter-length sleeves, and she also wore a floral hat in the same colour, which was pinned to the side of her head. Accessorising her look, Beatrice chose platformed nude patent pumps (so 2011 chic) and a beaded clutch bag featuring a chevron design.

© Getty Princess Beatrice attended the wedding of England rugby player Mike Tindall and her cousin Zara Phillips

"The standout feature is the skirt’s delicate floral appliqué, which adds a touch of movement, giving the outfit a romantic, almost ethereal quality," stylist Angela Kyte tells us. "Complementing this is the sharply tailored jacket, which lends structure and polish, subtly grounding the more playful elements of the look. Together, the contrasting textures, sleek satin, airy mesh, and dimensional floral detailing, create a rich, tactile finish that feels refined and couture-informed."

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both made an appearance on their cousin's special day

Meanwhile, British milliner and member of the British Hat Guild, Victoria Carson, says of Beatrice's chosen headwear: "This headpiece is very much of its time, a bold, decorative hatinator that reflects the more embellished and coordinated millinery trends of that era…While modern millinery has moved towards more streamlined and architectural forms, often favouring contrast over coordination, this design speaks to a period where maximalism and statement accessories were celebrated."

Princess Beatrice's wedding guest looks

Classic elegance © Shutterstock Princess Beatrice poses as she attends Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding Banquet Her Reem Acra gown, featuring a high embellished neck and styled with the York tiara from the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan in 2023, is our favourite of her wedding guest looks.

Vivid purple © Getty Princess Beatrice went for full-on purple at her friends' wedding 2011 was truly the year of weddings for Beatrice. In June, she wore a vibrant purple lace mini dress and a matching cropped jacket to the nuptials of amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin at St. Michael and All Angels church in Lambourn.

One to remember © Getty Princess Beatrice wore a super dramatic hat to William and Kate's wedding The most memorable wedding guest look in Beatrice's repertoire is undeniably her blush Gainsbourg coat dress with a towering Philip Treacy hat from the Prince and Princess of Wales' do in April 2011.

Super maximalist © Getty Princess Beatrice went for a maximalist look It was certainly a case of more is more four years prior, when the royal made an appearance at the wedding of Chloe Delevingne and Louis Buckworth wearing this printed dress with a heavy bangle on her arm, a feathered fascinator on her head, and Louboutin pumps on her feet.